In the Bible in John 6:1-14 you’ll find the story of Jesus feeding 5,000 plus with just 2 fish and 5 loaves of bread. When Jesus looked up and saw a great crowd coming toward him, he said to Philip, “Where shall we buy bread for these people to eat?” He asked this only to test him, for He already had in mind what He was going to do. Philip answered Him, “It would take more than half a year’s wages to buy enough bread for each one to have a bite!” Another of His disciples, Andrew, Simon Peter’s brother, spoke up, “Here is a boy with five small barley loaves and two small fish in a basket, but how far will they go among so many?”

When Jesus comes on the scene, He comes to make all things new and to do the things you never could in your own abilities but when He’s given the opportunity to work with any life, including yours, nothing is impossible for Him. Jesus isn’t so much concerned with what you have or who you are. He’s more interested in your willingness to share what you have so He can show you who you can be and what you can do through Him.

Where you are at right now at your age, your position in life, all your plans for tomorrow or next month, Jesus says “why don’t you give these things to me?” Are you willing to give God your future, all of your life, all of what you think is so important? Do you think you’ve ever really reached the full potential of your life with Christ?

What holds you back from letting God have what you’ve been carrying around in your basket? Have you ever opened it up all the way and given Jesus a real chance to have control of your basket of dreams, problems, and thoughts?

