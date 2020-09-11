William “Billy” James Cavanaugh Sr., 75, of St. Michael, ND, left his earthly home on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, to join his wife, Debra and family waiting in heavenly welcome.

William “Billy” James Cavanaugh Sr., 75, of St. Michael, ND, left his earthly home on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, at Altru Hospital in Grand Forks, ND, to join his wife, Debra and family waiting in heavenly welcome. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 11, with Fr. Paul Schuster officiating. Due to Covid-19 precautionary measures and community safety concerns, there will be no visitation or viewing. In lieu of rosary services all family, relatives and friends please share a rosary or prayers in your individual ways together in heart for Bill. We apologize for not being able to gather in honor of our brother, uncle, cousin, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear friend. However, he would want everyone to be safe as a priority and remember your last visit with him as a memory. We will share our traditional meal and memorial after mass fellowship together for Bill at a time in the future when it is safer. A To-Go Picnic lunch will be shared and distributed following the services to each in attendance. We thank you for your caring time shared. Bill, son of Clarence and Mabel (Dance Eagle) Cavanaugh, was born July 28, 1945. Bill attended school in Ft. Totten, ND, and at Maddock High School. He traveled to California on the relocation program spending time living and working there with his sisters. Together they enjoyed the 1960’s going out having a good time and dancing, where Bill was known as a great dancer. His pride was his work for over 40 years as a carpenter being a part of building and remodeling many homes, businesses and tribal facilities. Bill could always be found cruising with his brother, Cap, working on their many projects. He had to be busy and active working on the yard and gardening. Bill was the family chef for all holiday cooking and loved to see everyone savoring his meals. Relaxation time was a favorite western TV show. His life’s joy was loving, caring and especially cooking for his grandchildren who each had their own special place in his heart. His special buddy was grandson, William III, who kept him active and made him happy watching him grow. He met the love of his life and married, Debra Anderson, Jan. 14, 1971. They renewed and blessed their wedding vows Oct. 21, 2019, in celebration for their 49th wedding anniversary before losing his wife, Debra, to cancer on Jan. 20, 2020. William leaves; his children - sons, Trent Cavanaugh of MN, William Cavanaugh Jr., and Aaron Cavanaugh; daughter, Laci all at home in St. Michael; his loving 27 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; aunts, Ramona Cannon and Bernice John; sisters, Edna McCaslin of St. Michael, and Ida Cavanaugh of Tacoma, WA; cousin, Darlene Wadsworth; sister-in-law’s, Stella Cavanaugh, Melody Christianson, Loreen, Rena Anderson and Lila Anderson; many nieces, nephews and extended family grandchildren who loved him and will miss him so. Bill’s family that went ahead and are greeting him are; his wife, Debra; son, Christopher; his parents; his brothers, Ben, Herman “Cap”; and sister-in-law, Mary Ann Cavanaugh, Robert “Bobby”, infant brother, Percy, a.k.a. “Jackie”; sisters, Rosalie Baer and husband. Rudolph “Bud”, Amelia “Pokey” and husbands, Robert Hulst and Leonard Richotte, Marie Gaking and husband, John; younger sister, Evelyn; and infant sister, Dora; nephews, Kevin “Scott” Cavanaugh, Joseph Cavanaugh, Rodney Cavanaugh, Raymond Richotte; nieces, Noreen Cavanaugh and Amelia Hulst. Bill also will join; his loving in-laws, John and Delores Anderson; brother-in-law’s, John, Chris and Blaine Anderson; sister-in-law’s, Patricia, Sharon, Sherry and Tracy Anderson; and his special carpenter comrades, Butch Lange, Art Martin and Daniel Greene Jr. Bill was always so appreciative of his family members and grandchildren who reached out to be there with him in any way. Especially his sister, Edna, for all she did to be there for her “brother Bill”, supporting him, driving him to all his appointment needs and for her love. Honorary Pall Bearers for William will be all his dear family, relative and friends who shared a moment, an event and/or special memory with him in his life, who helped him or was there for him at a time of need or to share a joy in his life, we thank you. Active Pall Bearers will be: David Lovejoy, Leland Bullhead, Johnnie Gaking, Titus Anderson, Scotty Bull and Christopher Cavanaugh, Jr. Online condolences may be left at www.thenelsonfuneralhome.com. The Nelson Funeral Home of Minnewaukan, ND, is in charge of the arrangements.