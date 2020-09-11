Harvey LeRoy Nordin, 86, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Harvey LeRoy Nordin, 86, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Visitation was held at Gilbertson Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 7 from 5 to 7 p.m. Due to COVID, a private family service and burial was held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020. Harvey was born to Harry and Erma Nordin on May 25, 1934, in Palermo, ND. In his younger years, he lived on a little farm and later moved to Kenmare, ND. In high school he participated in all sports. He graduated from high school in 1954. He then attended North Dakota State University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering in 1958. Along with his engineering degree, he also became a registered North Dakota Professional Engineer and Land Surveyor. Harvey was united in marriage to Rose Marie (Limesand) Nordin on Sept. 4, 1959. In their earlier years of marriage, Harvey and Rose Marie traveled and lived throughout the state with his work. In 1964, they moved to Devils Lake, ND, and Harvey, ND, pursued his career at the Devils Lake State Highway Department. Harvey was the Assistant District Engineer at the time of his retirement in 1992. He served on the Community Credit Union Board and Minnewauken Township Board. He also did FEMA work throughout the state during the floods. Harvey was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He loved to travel, camp, hunt and spend time with his family. He cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren dearly. They were his pride and joy. Harvey is survived by; his wife, Rose Marie; sons, Mark Nordin (Nita) of Milton, and Tony Nordin (Mandie) of Devils Lake; daughters, Dawn Daniels (Pat) of Devils Lake, and Dori Larson (Jeff) of Chandler, AZ; grandchildren, Caleb and Chasity Nordin- Jessica (Joe) Lordson, Stetsen (friend Jayla) Nordin, Jaden (Colter) Thorp-Patirck and Matthew Jennings-Colton and Dakota Larson; and eight great-grandchildren; sister, Janean (Scott) Butler; brother, Scott (Patricia) Hansen; in-laws, Marlene (Dan) Meikle, Jean (Joe) McKenzie, Fred (Sharon) Limesand, Neil (Susan) Limesand; aunt, Phyllis Hansen; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by; his parents, Harry Nordin and Erma Jean Hansen; sister, Ramona Cain; brother, Lance Hansen; in-laws, Fred and Anastaia Limesand; and many aunts and uncles.