The University of Missouri tightened its rules for wearing masks on campus amid a storm of criticism from students in quarantine over missed meals, questionable accommodations and worries that people who have been exposed can’t get tested.

MU had 658 active cases as of Tuesday, 271 more than on the last report from Friday. There are another 669 students in quarantine for exposure to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and their complaints about the quality, quantity and timeliness of meal deliveries.

Mizzou seems to be very disorganized with meals, sometimes even forgetting about students. (Credit to @mialrich on TikTok) pic.twitter.com/OcU99OIq6Q

— University of Misery (@UofMisery) September 7, 2020

The social media posts, while embarrassing, have brought results, MU spokesman Christian Basi said.

"We are aware of them, and we are working to correct the immediate issues," Basi said. "We are also working to make sure the delay described does not happen again."

The new requirements for face coverings at the university now include rules that anyone on campus – indoors or out, alone or in groups – must be wearing a mask. The exceptions have been narrowed so the only situations where a mask is not required is while exercising alone outdoors, in a private office with the door closed or in a shared workspace with separation of at least 6 feet.

Even when social distancing can be maintained, masks are required, the university stated.

"When individuals eat or drink together outdoors, they must remain at least 6 feet apart from others and put face coverings back on immediately after consumption is complete," a note to campus explaining the new rules stated.

"We’re committed to making changes proactively to keep our students, faculty and staff safe," Mun Choi, UM System president and MU chancellor, said in a release. "We’re committed to making changes proactively to keep our students, faculty and staff safe. Based on behaviors we’re seeing on campus and the guidance of public health experts, we are requiring face coverings at all times on campus, even if alone and outdoors or in the company of roommates and other members of the same household."

The university has on-campus housing set up for isolation and quarantine and has contracted with hotels in Columbia to take students who cannot be housed on campus. Of the 1,327 students in isolation or quarantine, 108 are in university-supplied housing, Basi said.

The rest have gone to their parents’ home or are isolating in off-campus housing.

The university is also seeking to hire drivers willing to transport students to quarantine housing, paying $10.50 an hour to people already on payroll to take on the duties.

That is another adjustment being made to support the university’s COVID-19 response, Basi said.

The exact locations where students are being housed in quarantine or isolation is not being revealed out of privacy concerns, Basi said.

Boone County has endured its worst phase of the pandemic since the university opened for classes on Aug. 24. Of the 3,536 cases confirmed in the county since mid-March, 1,541 have been reported since classes started.

Tuesday showed the lowest count of new cases since MU opened, with 51 new infections. But as with every other day since the numbers for people age 18 to 22 have been reported separately, a large majority of all new cases — on Tuesday 34 — are in that college-aged category.

Since the university opened, the number of Boone County residents in quarantine for exposure or isolation as a result of a positive coronavirus test has more than doubled, to 2,520 from 1,194, and the number of people hospitalized in Columbia has increased, reaching a new peak of 50 on Tuesday. That number includes 13 Boone County residents, also a new high.

A student who tested positive, freshman Victoria Seever from the Kansas City area, said she would give the university’s response to COVID-19 "a solid five and a half on a scale of 1 to 10."

In a video posted to TikTok, Seever said she was given a room "in a really sketchy motel near the highway" and the university forgot to bring her a meal. The motel had no security, she said, and anyone could have walked from the street to her floor.

"It made me nervous, is what it did," she said.

The university hired a social media advertising firm, Glacier of Calgary, Alberta, with a $10,300 contract to hire six "influencers" from among the student body to promote MU’s "Show Me Renewal" through posts on various platforms.

The campaign, which began Aug. 17 and is slated to end Sept. 25, was first reported in the Columbia Missourian and is a new effort for MU, Basi said.

"We decided this was important," Basi said. "It was so important we needed to do this through a professional firm that had experience and expertise with this."

It is unclear from the contract what, if anything, the student influencers received for their posts. Glacier did not return a message seeking comment.

The posts are being made, Basi said.

"The overall determination of whether we are happy with it is what are the results, do we see more people comping with the regulations, are we seeing certain types of responses on social media," he said. "We will evaluate at the end of the campaign."

Some of the social media criticism has focused on the contract and the university’s overall response. In one, a student said the money should have been spent on contact tracing and other needs.

It seems very clear to me that Mizzou chose to invest in performative safety measures — influencers, sidewalk stickers, etc — rather than investing in actual safety measures like testing, contact tracing and quarantine housing. https://t.co/Qz2L5PL58A

— Caitlin Danborn (@CDanborn) September 7, 2020

Seever said she tested positive on Thursday but has not experienced any symptoms. She had not been contacted by any case investigators as of Tuesday morning, she said.

She knows how she contracted the disease, from her residence hall roommate, she said.

Seever said she is of two minds about the university’s response. The school is "doing the best they can with the amount of students that are getting COVID," she said at one point in the interview.

Later, she said she has returned to her parents’ home to complete her isolation period and wait for contact tracers to get in touch. She also said the university should not have brought students to Columbia and instead should have opened with online classes only.

"I love my university, I love everything about it," she said. "I am very much a Mizzou kind of girl, but they are putting profits over people."

