BHS senior quarterback has pair of first-half TD runs of 70-plus yards, ’Dogs add two last-half ‘pick sixes’

MARCELINE — The visiting Brookfield Bulldogs and senior quarterback Derek Liebhart took most of the drama out of last Friday’s 85th “Bell Game” high school football clash with rival Marceline by the start of the fourth quarter.

Liebhart started the scoring with a 71-yards dash less than two minutes into the duel at Chester Ray Stadium, then added a 77-yarder to put his team back on top in the middle of the second period and a mundane 5-yards scoring run later in the second stanza as Brookfield took a 21-7 halftime lead on its way to a surprisingly-tilted 42-7 victory.

When Trace Alexander burst across the Marceline goal line from five yards away in the third quarter, with the way Brookfield’s more-veteran squad was controlling things defensively, there appeared little chance the younger Tigers would be able to rally.

Just to reinforce that perception, BHS seniors Garrett Starlin and Gabe Rodriguez intercepted second-half passes and returned them for touchdowns to make certain their final “Bell Game” would end with the Bulldogs retaining possession of the prized “trophy.”

“We felt like we made a lot of mistakes early, but our leaders stepped up and made sure we didn't lose our focus,” BHS head coach Scott Stevens commented for the C-T during the weekend.

Marceline’s only scoring came on Hunter Nelson’s 4-yards run early in the second quarter.

“After the first quarter, we started making some adjustments to what Marceline was doing and our guys did a great job of executing those adjustments,” disclosed Stevens. “Defensively, our guys did a great job of flying to the football. Up front, we felt like we had constant pressure on the quarterback and when we had a chance to make a big play or turnover we were able to do that.”

Statistically, Brookfield – with upwards of 250 rushing yards, outgained Marceline by more than 100 yards in addition to getting the two defensive scores.

Individually for BHS, according to its coach, Liebhart racked up 179 ground yards on 13 runs in addition to connecting on half of his six passes for another 92 yards. Alexander provided 64 more yards rushing, although he needed 15 carries to do so.

On defense, Stevens reported, junior linebacker Trent Polley seemed to be virtually everywhere, being credited with participating in a massive 20 tackles. Fellow ’backer Donovan Parn, a senior, had a sack among the 15 stops he got in on. Free safety Starlin had a second interception beside his “pick six.”

For Marceline, Nelson rushed 24 times for 98 yards, according to MHS head coach Mark Ross, but no other Tiger gained more than 25.

MHS junior quarterback Jacob Stallo put the ball up 41 times, connecting 23 times, but those many completions netted only 141 total yards – barely six yards a hookup. Sam Gillman snared nine aerials for 82 yards, according to Marceline stats, with Wyatt Molloy having six catches for 31 yards and Jace Bixenman five for only 22.

For the “Black Rage” defense, junior linebacker Brendon Catron led the tackling with seven – six solo. Fellow linebacker and classmate Nathan Cupp had five unassisted stops and one assist, while junior lineman Brayden King matched three solos with three assists. Freshman defensive back Barrett Stearns recovered a pair of fumbles, Ross reports.

“At the end of the day, we have a lot of little things to clean up and to get better at,” Ross reviewed.

Brookfield (2-0) already has won as many times in the first two weeks of its 2020 season as it has in any of Stevens’ previous three seasons at the blue-and-white helm.

It will face a challenge going to 3-0 this week in its home opener as defending Clarence Cannon Conference champion Centralia (2-0) pays a call Friday.

“They are definitely one of the favorites to win our conference again this year,” Stevens says of CHS’ Panthers. “With that said, I think we are playing with a lot of confidence right now, starting 2-0, and it will also be our first game at Burlington Field this season, so we are looking forward for a really competitive game this Friday.”

While disappointed in dropping the contest voted about 10 years ago as the country’s “best” high school football rivalry game, Marceline (1-1) ultimately won’t quibble about the repeated outcome of the 2019 battle if it also can do what it did the rest of last year – follow the loss with 10-straight victories and/or advancing to the state playoffs semifinals. The Tigers will try to set that in motion this Friday when their first road trip of the season takes them to Edina to face Lewis and Clark Conference foe Knox County.

“Friday's game (against Brookfield) provides valuable learning opportunities for our guys to build and grow from moving forward,” Ross observes.