Press release for Aug. 30

8:56 a.m., Officers responded to the 1 block of Elm Street for an alarm. Officers arrived and determine it to be a false alarm.

11:20 a.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Woodward Street for a possible burglary. Upon officers arrival and through further investigation it was determine there was no criminal activity.

2:24 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Webster Street for a report of a domestic disturbance. The disturbance was determined to be between father and son and was verbal in nature. No arrests were made.

2:30 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of S. Washington Street to remove a traffic hazard from the roadway.

3:20 p.m., Officers registered two bicycles for some children with the Chillicothe Police

Department’s Bike Registry.

4:09 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of S Washington Street to recover an illegal item found by a citizen.

4:34 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Park Lane for a business alarm. Upon arrival officers checked the business and found everything to be okay.

7:57 p.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Burnam Street for a report of children in the street. Officers contacted the children and parents and found the children had been walking along the edge of the street, as there was no sidewalk, to go to a friend’s house.

8:00 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Washington Street for a subject who was refusing to leave. Officers contacted the subject and he agreed to leave.

8:10 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Washington Street for a subject who was exposing himself as he urinated on a building. Officers arrived and took the subject into custody. The subject was transported to the Chillicothe Police Department where he was processed and released with a citation and court date.

10:34 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Washington Street for a business alarm. Upon arrival Officers check the business and found everything to be okay.

11:04 p.m., Officers responded to the 2800 block of Grand Drive for a business alarm. Upon arrival Officers check the business and found everything to be okay.

On Aug. 30, the Chillicothe Police Department received 58 calls for service.

Press release for Aug. 29

12:55 a.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Webster Street for a reported disturbance. Upon officers arrival the disturbance had been resolved and the parties involved had left the area prior to officers arrival.

3:56 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Webster and Jefferson streets for a report of

suspicious activity. Officers searched the area for the subject but were unable to locate anyone.

10:45 a.m., Officers attempted to return a wallet that had been found in the area of Easton and 10th Street.

11:58 a.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of S. Washington for a single vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

2:09 p.m., Officers responded to the 40 block of 10th Street to assist a Livingston County Deputy with a traffic stop.

3:01 p.m., Officers took a report from a subject who reported items had been stolen from his home located in the 400 block of 3rd Street on an unknown date. Investigation is continuing.

4:25 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Highland Ave. for a report of suspicious

activity. Officers searched a residence for people at the request of the homeowner, no one was found to be inside.

5:25 p.m., Officers attempted to locate a subject who had walked away from a care facility in the 1300 block of Monroe. Officers later located the subject neat Graves and Green streets.

6:10 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Donaldson Drive for an alarm. Officers checked the building and determined it to be a false alarm.

7:02 p.m., Officers responded to the 1700 block of Fair Street to check the well being of a subject. Contact was made and the subject was fine

8:20 p.m., Officers responded to a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Business U.S. Highway 36 and Washington street. Two subjects involved in the crash were transported to Hedrick Medical Center by EMS. Both vehicles were towed from the scene due to damage.

11:50 p.m., Officers responded to the 1800 block of Polk Street a report of suspicious activity. Officers check the area and found everything to be okay.

On Aug. 29, the Chillicothe Police Department received 55 calls for service.

Press release for Aug. 28

1:02 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Bridge Street for a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted the parties involved who stated they had a verbal argument. No arrest was made, and the parties agreed to separate for the night.

1:41 a.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of Elm to serve an arrest warrant. Officers were unable to contact the subject.

1:58 a.m., Officers responded to the 800 block of Elm to serve an arrest warrant. Officers were unable to contact the subject.

9:30 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Williams Street in reference to a female

attempting to overdose of pills and methamphetamines. The female was uncooperative and was transported to Hedrick Medical Center where she was evaluated. Officers applied for and were granted a 96-hour self-protection order. The female was transported to a mental health facility.

10:58 a.m., Officers spoke with two subjects regarding a civil issue they were having. Subjects were advised to contact their attorneys.

12:37 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street for a report of suspicious activity. Officers contacted three subjects and gave warnings for panhandling.

1:45 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Jackson Street for a report of stealing. After officers investigation, it was determined there was no crime committed.

1:56 p.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Edgewood for a report of property damage. Investigation is ongoing.

10:46 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Business Highwa 36 for a report of suspicious activity. Officers arrived on scene, but the subjects had left prior to arrival.

On Aug. 28, the Chillicothe Police Department received 102 calls for service.