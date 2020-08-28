Sections of North Sixth Street near Hickman High School will be closed to traffic starting Monday, with work extending into September, the city stated in a news release.

The intersection of Hickman Avenue and North Sixth Street will be closed in all directions from 7 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Sept. 7 for work on the Fifth to Wilkes Sewer Relief Project, according to a Columbia Public Works news release. Sewer work will also result in traffic closures in both directions from Monday until Sept. 21 on North Sixth Street between Hickman Avenue and Wilkes Boulevard.

Detours around the area will be marked with electronic signs, according to the release. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes if possible.