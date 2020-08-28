Phelps Health has received multiple national Aster Awards in the past several years, yet this marked the first year that Phelps Health won awards from the Missouri Association for Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing.

The Phelps Health Marketing and Public Relations Department has received recognition for excellence in advertising and marketing efforts in state and national competitions.

Phelps Health’s Marketing Department earned five Aster Awards in a national competition hosted by Creative Images, Inc. In addition, Phelps Health received five Show-Me Excellence Awards from the Missouri Association for Healthcare Public Relations and Marketing (MAHPRM).

“Having our work be recognized as among the best in the state and best in the country is a testament to what our marketing team can accomplish, and I am so proud of our staff for receiving these honors,” said Phelps Health Director of Marketing and Public Relations Somer Overshon.

Phelps Health has won several Aster Awards in recent years. This is the first year that Phelps Health received awards from MAHPRM.

“These awards are well-deserved,” said Phelps Health Senior Vice President and Chief

Operating Officer Jason Shenefield. “Our marketing team works extremely hard to communicate our programs, services, events, providers and more to the community, and this acknowledgement speaks to their success.”

ASTER AWARDS

The Aster Awards presented to Phelps Health were for work done in 2019. Phelps Health’s entries were judged against submissions from similar-sized organizations across the United States. The Phelps Health Marketing Department won the following Aster Awards:

· One Gold Award (presented to the top 5% of entries in the nation) in the following category: pharmaceutical education.

· Two Silver Awards (presented to the top 12% of entries in the nation) in the following categories: annual report and photo/illustration–series

· Two Bronze Awards (presented to the top 16% of entries in the nation) in the following categories: newspaper advertising–series and special video production.

A panel of industry experts judged all Aster Awards entries. Judging criteria included creativity, layout and design, functionality, message effectiveness, production quality and overall appeal and execution.Visit www.asterawards.com for more information about the Aster Awards program.

MAHPRM AWARDS

In addition to the Aster Awards, Phelps Health’s Marketing Department also received statewide recognition from MAHPRM by winning five Show-Me Excellence Awards. This awards program recognizes high achievement and superb quality in advertising, marketing and public relations projects produced by hospitals and healthcare systems throughout Missouri.

The following Show-Me Excellence Awards were presented to the Phelps Health Marketing Department:

· Two first-place awards in the following categories: website and special purpose publication

· Two second-place awards in the following categories: printed, routine external publications and electronic, routine internal publications

· One third-place award in the following category: photography

A statewide panel of public relations and marketing professionals judged the 139 entries in this year’s competition.

This awards competition was established by MAHPRM in 1981 and is the only Missouri competition dedicated to hospital and healthcare public relations and communications efforts. With 22 categories, the competition included projects in media relations, advertising, publications, writing, photography, marketing and public relations.

Visit mahprm.org for more information about the Show-Me Excellence Awards and MAHPRM.