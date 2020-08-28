The Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is seeking William K. Flowers, 30, a sex offender who is reportedly homeless but suspected to be in Chillicothe. Flowers has an extensive criminal record in Illinois which includes a sex offense and sex offense registration violation conviction(s).

Flowers was released from the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on Aug. 19, after serving a sentence for assault-4th degree conviction. According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, Flowers is reported to be back in Livingston County and has not registered with any sheriff's office - in the state - as required by law.

The LCOS is seeking TIPS on Flowers location. Cox said deputies want to speak with to ensure compliance and public safety. call dispatch at 660-646-2121 with any information about Flowers location.