The Mid-Continent Public Library is offering many virtual events.

To access these events, go to www.mymcpl.org/events/virtual-events. If the event is a Zoom event, click on the event and register. An email invitation will be sent to you.

To attend a non-Zoom virtual event, click on that event and there will be a link to the library’s Facebook page MCPL360.

If you have questions as to how to attend an event, call the library at 816-252-7228 and select the option for technology support.

Upcoming events include:

Tuesday

• Mr. Stinky Feet, Friends and Family (MCPL360): 10 to 10:45 a.m. Join Jim "Mr. Stinky Feet" Cosgrove and sing songs and have fun.

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (Zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. This class is full, but there is a waiting list. Professional teachers help you learn to communicate in English. All levels welcome.

• COVID-10 and College Planning (Zoom): 7 to 7:45 p.m. Join Jason Anderson, college and career planner, who will answer your questions about how COVID-19 has changed the landscape for college.

Wednesday

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join professional teachers who help you learn to communicate in English. All levels welcome.

• Wednesday Write-In (Zoom): 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A virtual write-in on Zoom. Chat with other writers and talk about your projects.

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. Join library staff for stories for your young children and parents too. There will be stories and songs to enjoy.

• Word Mailing Labels Part Two, Mail Merge Using the Ribbon Buttons (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Use the ribbon buttons to create mailing labels using an Excel spreadsheet for the address information.

• Let’s Draw Bugs (MCPL360): 4 to 4:45 p.m. Draw some fun creepy crawlers of all shapes, sizes and colors. Bugs are decorated in vibrant, colorful patterns and textures.

• Storycrafting Fundamentals, Part One (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Writer and storyteller Anthony Clark explores character development, point of view, the difference between showing and telling, and other story crafting techniques.

• Virtual ELL CLasses (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. This class is full, but there is a waiting list. Join professional teachers to learn to communicate in English. All levels welcome.

Thursday

• Space Blast Yoga (MCPL260): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Enjoy an imaginary trip into space aboard a yoga rocket ship.

• Resume Learning Circle, Week 4: 4 to 5 p.m. Join the MCPL Career Services Specialist for this class on resume beginning for beginners.

• Storycrafting Fundamentals, Part Two (Zoom): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Writer and storyteller Anthony Clark explores character development, point of view, the difference between showing and telling and other story crafting techniques.

Friday

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for stories for your young children and parents too. There will be stories and songs to enjoy.

• A Pretty Short Introduction to Downloading Apps-Apple (MCPL360): 1 to 1:30 p.m. Need a refresher on downloading apps to your smartphone or tablet? This class will cover the basics of downloading apps to your Apple device.

• Storytellling Performance, "Shadowball, the Negro Baseball Leagues" (Facebook Live): 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Shadowball takes the audience on a journey through the heyday of the Negro Baseball Leagues, a time when the country was segregated by Jim Crow laws.

Saturday

• Teaching History Through Storytelling, An Introductory Workshop (Zoom): 10:30 to 1:30 a.m. Following the previous evening’s performance, Shadowball, this is a discussion of the genre of historical storytelling.

• Starting to Tell Stories (Zoom): 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. You have a great story to tell and the library wants to help. Learn tips and tricks for brainstorming story ideas and discovery resources in your community to help you grow your craft.

• Crown Crafted Concert Series Presents Eems (MCPL360): 6 to 7:15 p.m. Enjoy ukulele loop artist Eems.

Sunday

• Virtual Storytime (MCPL 360): 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff to hear stories for your young children.

Monday, Aug. 31

• Virtual ELL CLasses (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 9 to 10:30 a.m. Join professional teachers who help you communicate in English. All levels welcome.

• Virtual Storytime: 10 to 10:30 a.m. Join library staff for stories for your young children and you.

• Mad Science Zoom Classroom Event, Spin, Pop, Boom: 2 to 2:45 p.m. Discovery the amazing world of chemistry when Mad Science defies gravity with didgeridoo tubes, foaming hands, and steaming chemical reactions.

• Steel Drum Music with Lazell Williams (MCPL360): 4 to 5 p.m. Learn how the steel drum art form went from trash to treasure. Experience steel drum music with a twist of jazz, a slice of reggae and popular tunes.

• Virtual ELL Classes (Zoom) Clases Virtuales de Ingles (zoom): 6:30 to 8 p.m. This class is full but there is a waiting list. Join professional teachers who will help you communicate in English. All levels welcome.