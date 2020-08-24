Among the 168 students reported with positive COVID-19 tests to the University of Missouri are several who are members of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, the fraternity’s national headquarters confirmed in a news release.

The university began classes Monday with most students receiving at least a portion of their instruction online. MU also launched a dashboard tracking coronavirus infections on campus.

It shows there are 159 active infections among students and 168 total reports of infection. Nine of the infections are no longer active.

Physician Scott Henderson, medical director of the MU Student Health Center, said in a news release that MU expected some cases but also believes the disease can be managed.

"As cases are identified, we will be isolating those students from the general campus population," Henderson said. "By following classroom guidelines that keep participants 6 feet apart and by requiring face coverings, the rate of transmission between students and instructors is expected to be very low."

At the fraternity, the headquarters "has recently become aware of multiple members testing positive for COVID-19 at the Missouri Alpha chapter at the University of Missouri," the statement reads. "Since learning this, we have continued to work closely with the chapter and their alumni leadership in addressing the ongoing situation."

The statement wasn’t clear about what actions were being taken. It stated the fraternity at 101 E. Burnham Road was working with local and university health officials on the next steps.

"Our members understand the important role that each of them will play in containing and further preventing the spread of the virus," the statement reads.

MU did not require all students to be tested for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 before they returned to Columbia or began classes. The university requires students, faculty and staff to complete a daily symptom and temperature checklist and tells them to not visit campus when they have a fever, headache or other COVID-like symptoms.

"If an individual is not able to use the app, they are still required to monitor their symptoms and temperature daily," an email to campus from Chancellor Mun Choi and Provost Latha Ramchand read. "If an individual does not have the app and is entering a specified location, they will have their temperature taken and be asked about their symptoms."

The figures on the dashboard represent cases tested and confirmed at the health center and other testing locations in Boone County, as identified by the Columbia-Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department and shared with the university.

"The university is constantly assessing the situation in relation to the number of cases, but also in our ability and capacity to address the number of cases we have," Mun Choi, UM System president and MU chancellor, said in the university release. "We are in regular communication with local and state public health officials as we consider the safest, most effective way to deliver education this semester."

At Phi Delta Theta, someone identifying themselves as a parent of a member contacted the Tribune, saying at least 13 members of the fraternity had tested positive for COVID-19.

The MU Interfraternity Council had banned all gatherings on fraternity properties and as reports of cases at other fraternity houses circulated, it moved all recruiting activities online.

The fraternity takes the situation seriously, the statement reads.

"Phi Delta Theta’s top priority is the health of our members and the safety of the communities in which they reside," the news release states. "To that end, masks have been provided for all members and we’ve encouraged each chapter to follow local and university guidelines and have also sent guidance and signage to help assist our local leadership with navigating the pandemic."

MU spokesman Christian Basi said the university won’t identify fraternities or other locations where COVID cases occur on campus. The university is using guidelines established with the health department, he said.

