The University of Missouri Interfraternity Council has moved all recruiting online as reports circulate of COVID-19 cases in fraternity houses.

The Maneater student newspaper reported Tuesday that coronavirus infections have been reported in at least two fraternity houses. It cited Alpha Epsilon Pi and Phi Gamma Delta in its report.

MU spokesman Christian Basi said Wednesday he couldn't confirm any information about cases in fraternity houses. He couldn't provide numbers of positive COVID-19 cases in fraternity houses or campus-wide on Wednesday, he said.

The Interfraternity Council and the president of Alpha Espilon Pi fraternity did not respond Wednesday morning to requests for comment.

A Phi Gamma Delta fraternity member had an active COVID-19 case, but he had not moved into the fraternity house at 507 Kentucky Blvd., said fraternity President Blake Reed.

The member is at his home in Chicago, Reed said.

The Interfraternity Council Executive Board on Friday sent a letter to members that all gathering on chapter properties would be suspended starting Monday to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The first day of classes for the university is Monday.

"We are very appreciative and proud of them for making this difficult decision," Basi said. "It's evident they're taking ownership and leadership of this situation affecting the entire country."

On Tuesday, the council took the additional measure of moving all recruiting efforts online, Basi said.

The university last week established new rules requiring students and others on campus to report positive COVID-19 tests. It also restricted events to a maximum of 20 people and required approval in advance of all events.

The university defines an event as a communal gathering on or off campus, outside of a classroom setting, lasting longer than 15 minutes.