For Columbia Daily Tribune to succeed, we must have an inclusive and diverse workplace where employees are valued and feel empowered.

During this past decade, the Tribune has examined how its audience has become more diverse and reported on the inequities and cruelty meted out to Black residents from the first American settlement of the region.

In the 2016 Our Town publication, we took our clue from the Concerned Student 1950 group and looked back to that year. In 1950, there were only 50 people in Columbia who did not fit the definition of white or Black. That was also the year that it had the highest percentage of white residents in its history.

In reporting that story, we found there are more than 50 languages spoken as native languages of students in Columbia Public Schools, representing more than 75 countries. And since 1970, the population growth among Black residents has been double that of whites.

Last year, Our Town publication visited the site where the first white settlers of what is now Boone County set up farms with their enslaved Blacks. This is the county’s bicentennial year, and next year is the bicentennial of Columbia and Missouri.

The admission of Missouri created the first major crisis over slavery in the country. The climactic crisis came 40 years later. When the Tribune presented Life During Wartime, a daily column on Civil War history in this area, it began by examining how slavery had grown to mean that 24,700 people, out of 109,000 in an eight-county region, were enslaved Blacks.

And in 2015, the Tribune documented the history of Sharp End, the Black business district demolished by urban renewal in the heart of downtown Columbia.

Now the Tribune, as part of the USA TODAY Network, is looking at itself.

We must build and sustain a workforce that is reflective of the diversity in the communities we serve. As part of our commitment to an inclusive culture, we will begin annually publishing the makeup of our newsroom staff. That same commitment is being carried out across the USA TODAY Network, which is made up of more than 260 local publications and USA TODAY.

This information, a snapshot as of July 31, 2020, includes the gender and racial makeup of our news workforce and our coverage area, as well as for managers within our newsroom.

A diverse and inclusive workforce helps us better connect and serve you, our readers and our community partners.

The ACS asks two separate questions, one for Hispanic origin and one for race, allowing individuals to self-select from multiple options. However, to compare with internal Gannett employee information that asks individuals to mark only one option, we used the following categories: Hispanic or Latino (for ACS, regardless of any other race selected), White (not Hispanic or Latino), Black or African American (not Hispanic or Latino), Asian (not Hispanic or Latino), American Indian or Alaska Native (not Hispanic or Latino), Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander (not Hispanic or Latino), or two or more races (not Hispanic or Latino). Gannett also allows an individual to not disclose their race or ethnicity.