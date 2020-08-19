Rolla 31 School District has adopted a multi-level safety plan to prepare for fall sports and activities during the 2020-21 school year.

District administration said the tiered approach is based on the recommendations from the Missouri State High School Activities Association, as well as the rate of positive COVID-19 cases in the area.

The district will move between five safety provision tiers — ranging from Level One to Level Five — that define participants eligible to attend games and events.

Within the framework of the Missouri State High School Activities Association, the following is the tiered system the district developed for the community.

Level One “Essential Personnel Only”

• Game participants, coaches, officials, event staff, media and security personnel will be eligible to attend.

• The district will not allow spectators.

• No cheerleading, band, dance team or halftime performances will take place.

• There will be no concessions or vendors.

Level Two “Preferred Personnel Only”

• Preferred personnel, defined as game participants, coaches, officials, event staff, medical personnel, media, staff security in addition to the cheerleading team, will be authorized to attend.

• A limited number of spectators will be able to attend.

• Each player or participant will be given a limited number of vouchers to be used to purchase tickets.

• A limited number of vouchers will be made available to the visiting team.

• Some concessions will be available.

Level Three “Essential and Preferred Personnel, Limited Student Body”

• All participants defined in level one and level two will be allowed to attend.

• A limited number of student tickets will be made available.

• Halftime performances will be allowed.

• Limited concessions are available.

Level Four “Community Participation”

• Individuals authorized to attend games and events in the prior levels are allowed to attend.

• Limited number of community members can pre-purchase tickets online on a first-come, first-serve basis.

• No limit on halftime performances.

• Full concessions.

Level Five “Normal Operations”

• Full community access to tickets at the gate/door.

• Full participation of the band.

• Full concessions.

The district notes that limited numbers vary by sport and venue.

The district will release more information on plans for the start of the fall season for each sport.

However, the Football Jamboree on Aug. 21 will take place at Level Two, where there will be no public ticket sales.

The district asks all attendees at the Football Jamboree to wear face coverings when entering or exiting the stadium, and when moving around the facility in common areas. Face coverings may be removed once people are in their seats, provided that people can safely distance from other groups. The distribution of the vouchers will be at the discretion of the player.

The district also asks that members of the public do not arrive at the gate without a voucher for the Football Jamboree, since there will be no additional tickets available for purchase.

The district is currently working to have live stream access available for community members to view the jamboree remotely through its Bulldog Athletic YouTube Channel.