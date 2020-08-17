





As Moberly students head back to classes come Aug. 25 for the start of the 2020-21 academic year, they have a decision whether to enroll in a traditional in-person setting or participate in a new online program, while trying to balance safety from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a study published last month in Science magazine, children under the age 14 are between one-third and one-half as likely as adults to contract the virus.

Around 7% of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the U.S. have been among children younger than 18, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, study reports indicate most schools around the country closed in March as the virus began to circulate more widely when a higher percentage of infections occurred with older Americans at the start of the outbreak.

As a result, school districts like Moberly administrators have worked feverishly on health-safety measures, as well as making plans and often revising such plans, in efforts to combat the virus spread.

The Moberly Board of Education during its Aug. 11 meeting learned more about the district's online program for students in kindergarten through the fifth grade. The measure was approved.

There is a need to create an in-house online program for grades K-5 educators for the district's 2020-21 school year, Parisa Stoddard, assistant superintendent for curriculum & instruction, said. This project allows for a stipend for 13 teachers utilizing Title I funding for $16,640.

"Working virtually together, the teachers will be supervised by building principals to ensure the work is aligned to our standards," Stoddard reported. "The final product will be valuable to all teachers who begin their year working online, but this can also be used by teachers in the classroom and in the case of a building closure, it would be utilized by all."

Online learning for the fall will be more structured than what students and parents saw in the spring after the emergency school closures due to the coronavirus, district officials said. Attendance will be monitored. Students will be expected to attend live virtual classes with their teacher every school day and attendance will be counted. Work will be graded on a more traditional scale, unlike the standards used in the spring.

Should a building closure materialize as it did last March, students who are in-seat will attend online classes during the closure with their classroom teachers and will be graded as if being in the school building's classroom.

Families have until Thursday to choose whether to enroll their child for in-seat classroom or remotely through online learning during the first semester of courses.

"As of (Aug. 11), we have 275 students enrolled online. That is about 10% of our student population. We do think there are some parents waiting until it gets closer to the enrollment deadline before they make a decision for their child," Stoddard said.

There are 13 elementary teachers are working on Moberly's online curriculum, and any educator teaching students enrolled in grades K-5 will use this curriculum for the first semester of the this academic year.

"This will be aligned grade level to grade level, and it will be aligned across the grade," Stoddard said. "Therefore if we have three people teaching fourth grade online, each of them will be teaching the same thing as well as pulling the same kind of methods and information being used by teachers involved with our in-person classroom settings,"

Teachers are working to make sure all instruction is cohesive, whether through online learning or in-classroom. The same skills an concepts are being applied, she said.

Once a student makes their choice of online or in-seat classroom learning, they must remain in their chosen option for the semester. The classroom size goal for both online and in-seat a maximum of 25 students per teacher, Stoddard said.

"When the second semester begins and students choose to switch options or our numbers change quite a bit in one of the options, then we will look to shift some teachers around when school resumes January following our semester break," Stoddard said. "This is all new, and with the COVID spread changing often, we're constantly tweaking things in our curriculum in ways we feel best serves and meets the educational needs of our students while trying to keep everyone as safe as possible."

Elementary students enrolled for online learning must be actively involved with their remote learning during regular school hours. Each student will receive a Chromebook, with all the necessary software to interact with the teacher and complete classroom assignments.

"There is some criteria that must be met for those choosing to enroll with our online curriculum," Stoddard added. "For example, the K-through-5 student must have an adult present with them during the entire time spent in this classroom setting, knowing how to help them use the computer and keep it going online."

Meanwhile for online older students, class meeting time for certain subjects will occur at different times of the day with varied instructors.

"It's possible for a class lesson may be pushed out in the early morning for a certain class, but the meeting time for that class doesn't happen until later in the day," Stoddard said. "A language arts teacher might announce in advance for the student to look for an assignment at 8 a.m. but the language arts meeting time with the teacher does not begin until 10:30 a.m. for them to interact with the teacher online, for example."

For students enrolled with the regular in-seat classroom, who become ill due to the coronavirus, they are required to be quarantined at home for 14 days. The student will continue their education with the same in-seat classroom teachers through temporary online learning with use of a Chromebook.

Once medically cleared, the student returns to school for in-seat classroom learning for the rest of the semester.