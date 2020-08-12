A man wounded in a shooting Tuesday evening at Columbia Mall was reported to be in stable condition, the Columbia Police Department stated in a news release.

Just after 7 p.m., officers were called to the Mall, at 2300 Bernadette Drive, for reports of shots fired. They came upon more than 100 people gathered and found that the man who was wounded had been taken in a car to a hospital for treatment.

The shooting incident occurred in the parking lot, where officers found several shell casings, the release stated.

The release gave no information on the suspect or suspects. It stated the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone with information to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or call CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.