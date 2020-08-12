The Mid-Continent Public Library’s South Independence branch, 13700 E. 35th St., will close at 4 p.m. Aug. 30 for renovation. It is expected that the library will reopen in early 2021.

The renovation will include new lighting, paint, carpet, ceilings, automatic entrance doors and display cases.

This is part of the improvements for the Mid-Continent system that voters approved in 2016. Two new library branches have been built and several others – including the North Independence, both branches in Blue Springs and the Buckner branch – have been renovated.

While the South Independence branch is being improved, customers who normally use that branch are encouraged to use North Independence at 317 W. U.S. 24.

For further information on library renovations and construction plans, visit mymcpl.org/Community.