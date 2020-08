Burning brush led to a tree catching fire Sunday in Mexico.

Mexico Department of Public Safety responded at about 9:18 p.m. to the 400 block of West Maple in reference to the fire, according to a department news release.

The fire was contained and extinguished. There were no injuries and no additional property was damaged, according to the release.

The department learned a family member of the property owner was burning brush near the tree before the fire.