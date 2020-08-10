





The Prairie Home Swimming Pool is winding down a successful season with some special events. An ages 21 and up party is planned 8-10 p.m Friday. No kids are allowed. The party is bring-your-own beverage and there is a $5 admission charge.

The Annual Cardboard Regatta is Saturday. Boats can be constructed from only cardboard and duct tape; there are no size limits, but the boat must have sides; boats must be able to carry at least one person across the pool; and any type paddle/oar may be used, but not arms and legs. Check-in starts 9:30 a.m. with the race start time set at 10 a.m. There is an entry fee of $5. There will be awards for fastest racer and most epic sinking.

The pool closes for the season Aug. 23 with a dog swim at the end of the day. Check the Prairie Home Swimming Pool Facebook page for more details.

The pool usually raise $3500-$4000 at Bingo during the Prairie Home Fair. Staff are trying to think of creative ways to make up for that loss. If you shop at Amazon, utilize Amazon Smile. Visit smile.amazon.com and select Prairie Home Swimming Pool as your charity and Amazon will donate 0.5% of your eligible purchases to the Prairie Home Pool.

The "Speedy Petey" Mouse Races benefiting the Prairie Home Pool, originally slated for this past April, were rescheduled to 7-10 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Jamestown Community Building. More information can be found at the Prairie Home Swimming Pool Facebook page.

SCHOOL REOPENING

School will start soon and the COVID-19 re-entry plan for Prairie Home R-V can be found online at www.prairiehome.k12.mo.us. An open house is planned 5-7 p.m. Aug. 24. In order to spread out the number of people entering the school, families with last names beginning with A-L are asked to attend from 5-6 p.m. and families with last names beginning with M-Z are asked to attend from 6-7 p.m. Masks are encouraged for the open house.

In-person classes start Aug. 26 with Category 1 of the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols in place. Category 1 means there is little to no community spread of the novel coronavirus. Under Category 1, the use of a mask is strongly encouraged when social distancing is difficult (example: hallways, bus routes, etc.). Other guidelines and protocols may be found on the school website. These protocols may change at any time due to an outbreak. The school and teachers appreciate patrons patience and grace as they navigate these unprecedented times.

FOOD PANTRY DISTRIBUTION

The Mustard Seed Food Pantry at the Prairie Home United Methodist Church holds distributions on the third Thursday of the month. The next distribution is 4-6 p.m. Aug. 20. Those seeking a free food package should bring a photo ID, proof of address (utility bill, telephone bill, etc.) and social security cards for each member of the household.