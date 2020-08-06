Press release for Aug. 5

9:01 a.m., Officers out at city hall on administrative detail.

10:10 a.m., Officers out at courthouse with paperwork in prosecuting attorney’s office.

10:29 a.m., Officers were dispatched to an accident at U.S. Highway 36 and Mitchell Road involving two vehicles. Upon arrival officers determined one driver to be impaired and therefore arrested for driving while intoxicated. The driver was cited for driving while intoxicated; persistent offender, no insurance, and failure to yield at a stop intersection. Both drivers were evaluated by EMS and sustained minor injuries.

10:37 a.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone giving information on how to obtain help for subject with drug problem.

11:33 a.m., Officer out at city hall on administrative detail.

12:19 p.m., Officer out at Hedrick Medical Center on follow-up investigation.

12:35 p.m., Officer out in the 1300 block of N. Washington Street on a motorist assist.

12:57 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone reference report of fraud in the 700 block of Elm Street. Investigation continuing.

2:24 p.m., Officer transporting prisoner to Daviess/DeKalb County Regional Jail.

2:37 p.m., Officer speaking on the phone to subject reporting situation between landlord and tenant. Advised them to contact an attorney.

3:13 p.m., Report of kids on 4-wheelers near railroad tracks and Elm Street. Officer contacted them at Third and Locust Street and advised them of restrictions of operation.

3:21 p.m., Subject in the police department with complaint of people parking vehicles on their parking lot. They were advised of their options.

3:32 p.m., Officer out at courthouse for court duties.

4:03 p.m., Officer speaking on phone with subject reporting having problems with their financial institution. Handled by officer.

4:41 p.m., Reported possible drug activity near 300 block of Henry Street. Officers were unable to locate anyone.

4:57 p.m., Officers checked on kids left in vehicle in the 500 block of S. Washington Street. Parent was contacted and counseled by officer.

6:54 p.m., Officers responded to an address in the 500 block of St. Louis Street in reference to a stealing report that occurred in the 700 block of South Washington Street. No suspects at this time.

7:08 p.m., Officer received an item that a subject had found at Gravesville Park. Item was brought to the police department.

8:18 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone reference possible phone harassment. Advised of options.

9:08 p.m., Information was received of a missing juvenile from the 400 block of E. Jackson Street. As officers were looking, a sibling located the subject up the street at a friend’s house. No report.

10:57 p.m., Possible disturbance near Clay and Reynard Streets. Subjects were attempting to keep an intoxicated subject from driving. No report.

11:19 p.m., Officer assisted another agency on a traffic stop on W. U.S. Highway 36. No report.

On Aug. 5, the Chillicothe Police received 88 calls for service .

Press release for Aug. 4

1:33 a.m., Officers looking for kids trying to get in a vehicle in the 1500 block of Bryan Street. Officers unable to locate anyone.

2:11 a.m., Officer conducted a follow-up in the 1500 block of Third Street, involving a juvenile.

4:11 a.m., Officer removed a walker-aid from the roadway in the 600 block of Calhoun Street. It can be claimed by the owner at the police department.

7:50 a.m., Officer at the police department with subject reporting the theft of a bicycle. Report taken.

7:56 a.m., Subject at the police department with a toddler bicycle that he had recovered from his yard in the 300 block of Clay Street. The bike can be claimed by the owner at the police department.

9:02 a.m., Officer out in the 400 block of S. Washington Street on an investigation.

10:56 a.m., Officer out at the courthouse for court duties.

10:58 a.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street to pick up evidence.

11:25 a.m., Officer responded to the 100 block of Calhoun Street where an opossum had been captured by a resident. Incident handled by officer.

12:00 p.m., Officers checked the well-being of a subject that was walking in the road east of town. Subject was located and provided a courtesy ride to town and taken to the Community Resource Center.

12:06 p.m., Officer at the police department to provide a fingerprint detail.

12:53 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle minor injury traffic crash at Calhoun and Jefferson streets. Both vehicles sustained significant damage and were towed from the scene. Officers were assisted at the scene by Gabrielson's Truck Repair and Towing and Brotherton Towing.

1:01 p.m., Officers arrested a 41-year-old Carrollton resident for stealing in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Subject was processed and released with future court date.

1:46 p.m., Officer out at the police department reference a drug investigation.

2:26 p.m., Subject at the the police department with information on bad checks from previous dated report.

3:41 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of N. Washington Street taking subject into juvenile custody. The subject was subsequently transported to a juvenile detention facility by Juvenile Officer.

4:21 p.m., Officers out in the 200 block of Cowgill Street reference a Child custody issue. Handled by officer.

4:34 p.m., Officers in route to the 700 block of Elm Street reference to a physical disturbance between two subjects. Subjects were gone upon officers arrival.

5:06 p.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services with an intoxicated subject in the 700 block of Graves Street. No report.

5:15 p.m., Request for a well-being check in the 2200 block of Oaklawn Drive. Subject was contacted and okay.

5:17 p.m., Officer assisted another agency with a subject on a bicycle on east U.S. Highway 36 and reported to be riding into traffic. Situation handled by officers.

5:44 p.m., Officers investigating reported assault that took place at Chilli Bay Water Park. Investigation continuing.

7:09 p.m., Request to check well-being of subject in the 10 block of Elm Street. Subject was located and given ride to their residence.

7:15 p.m., Complaint of dogs running-at-large in the 1100 block of Jackson Street. Owner contacted and secured dogs. They were advised of ordinance requirement.

7:15 p.m., Officer speaking with subject on phone about subject possibly trespassing. It was determined that subject was not trespassing. Had been let on property by owner.

7:43 p.m., Officer out in the 100 block of Polk Street reference possible property damage. Determined to be a landlord/tenant issue.

8:47 p.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Cowgill Street reference a subject with anxiety issues. Subject was transported to local hospital for treatment.

8:53 p.m., Officer spoke with a subject on the phone reference possible burglary in the 300 block of Jackson Street. Advised that no burglary had occurred.

10:08 p.m., Officer out in the 1700 block of Borden Street on an investigation.

10:38 p.m., Complaint of group of kids getting rowdy in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street. Subjects were contacted and are leaving.

10:54 p.m., Report from resident in the 900 block of Dickinson Street that juvenile subject had snuck out of the residence. Doesn’t want to report as runaway, just let us know. Officers searched area and were unable to locate.

10:56 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Reynard Street to speak with subject stating that they had received threats. Officer spoke with subject and no report at this time.

Chillicothe Police received 94 calls for service on 08/04/2020.

Press release for Aug. 3

5:09 a.m., Officers responded to 500 block of Calhoun Street in reference to individuals stealing Trump campaign signs out of the yard. Officers made contact with the owner and there are no suspects at this time.

8:36 a.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Clay Street in reference to a delayed burglary report. Officers collected evidence and the investigation is on-going.

10:54 a.m., Officer checked report of dogs left inside a vehicle in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Handled by officer.

11:03 a.m., Officers took a report of a hit and run accident that had occurred on July 28 in the 1200 Block of Washington Street. The incident remains under investigation.

12:37 p.m., Officers dispatched to car accident on private lot in the 500 block of S. Washington Street. Parties exchanged information.

2:51 p.m., Officers handled a neighbor dispute over property in the 1700 block of Morningside Drive. No report.

3:15 p.m., Officer observed kids operating an ATV in the roadway in the 10 block of Third Street. They were warned not to drive it in the street.

8:04 p.m., Officer picked up recovered property at Danner Park and was able to return it to the rightful owner.

On Aug. 3, the Chillicothe Police Department received 92 calls for service.