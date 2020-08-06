The Phelps County Senior Companion Program has chosen Patsy Myers as July Senior Companion of the Month.

Myers grew up in Newburg with six brothers. For 13 years, she worked in two factories, both which went out of business. In 1983 Myers became a nurse. She says her nursing skills have been very beneficial in her volunteer service at the Senior Companion Program, as she interacts with the elderly.

Myers loves God and country, family, and spending time with grandchildren. She also loves to travel, explore parks, hike, wild mustang horses and rainbows. “When I finally retire I want to discover America, and explore parks one by one,” she says.

Myers is an avid reader. At one time Myers had 1,000 books.

“I tend to be cut and dried and opinionated. I love music and am a true Missouri Hillbilly. I never had any grandparents, so working with the Senior Companion Program provides me great joy. I love listening to the wisdom, knowledge and stories my clients provide,” she said.

As Senior Companion of the Month, Myers received a floral arrangement from Blossom Basket Florist and $10 gift card from Sinks Pharmacy.

The Senior Companion Program is sponsored by the Phelps County Commission, the Corporation for National and Community Service as well as several local groups and individuals.

People who know a Phelps County resident who might benefit from the services of a Senior Companion, or someone who is 55 years old or older, and would like to become a Senior Companion, call 573-458-6180 for further information.