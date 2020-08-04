The following two candidates are running for the position of State Representative in District 58. They will be present on the August 4 ballot in Miller and Morgan Counties.

TIMOTHY FABER

Dr. Timothy Faber married Teresa in 1986. They have four children and four grandchildren. He is an ordained minister and currently serves as Director of the Lake of Ozarks Baptist Association. He also teaches for Liberty University as an online instructor, and has authored more than 25 published articles.

Faber holds a DMin from Liberty Baptist Theological Seminary, a MDiv from Luther Rice Seminary, and a BA from Southwest Baptist University.

Previous experience in politics includes serving on the city council in Kidder, MO, and as a delegate to the Indiana State Republican Convention. Faber also has experience through the program committee for the Lafayette, (IN) YMCA, President of the Boonville Ministerial Alliance, and Advisory Board for Kemper Military School. He currently volunteers at the Pregnancy Help Center in Camdenton and is a member of the NRA, the Missouri Baptist Apologetics Network, and the Missouri Christian Life Commission.

1. What do you feel are the top 3 most challenging issues facing the General Assembly and how do you plan to address them?

I believe the top three challenges facing the General Assembly are strengthening families, protecting private property, and protecting individual liberties. I would address these issues by looking at every piece of legislation through the lenses of the US and Missouri Constitutions, as well as Judeo-Christian values. As a minister I have often worked to build consensus among people of varying opinions and I would use those same skills to move a piece of legislation forward, if it is something that should be passed.

2. Would you be in favor or opposed to a casino at the Lake of the Ozarks?

I would oppose gambling at the Lake. Gambling destroys families rather than strengthen them, so I oppose gambling in general. I also believe the Lake of the Ozarks area needs to work on becoming a more family friendly vacation destination than it what it currently has. Gambling will not enhance the family friendly atmosphere we should be striving for.

3. In office, state elected officials serve on various committees. If elected, what committees would you serve on in the General Assembly to best represent your constituents?

I am willing to serve wherever the House leadership needs me to serve. However, my preferences, based on my expertise and interests would be Children and Families, Higher Education, Elementary and Secondary Education, Conservation and Natural resources, Corrections and Public Safety, and / or Downsizing State Government.

4. How do you best represent your constituents with opposing views?

I have moderated and mediated churches and other organizations my entire adult life. Sometimes even people within a church have strong opinions about one thing or another. The first step in representing those with opposing views is to listen to them. Often times, when we listen to one another we find there is not as much difference as there may seem on the surface. The second thing is to find areas where we can agree. Perhaps our paths may part in the future, but let’s walk together when we can. For instance, Catholics and Baptists have vastly different views of theology, but when it comes to the pro-life issue we work side by side. It should not have to be said, but unfortunately in our day it does – I would insist on respect for all sides. There is no place for name calling or personally disparaging remarks. The discussion needs to stay on the issues, not the personalities. As American we are free to disagree, but there is no reason for being disagreeable. I will always respect my constituents whether we agree or not.

5. What was the motivation for you to run for this office and what sets you apart as a candidate from your opponents?

I have always had an interest in history and government. As a pastor, I often encouraged church members to run for school board, or run for city council, etc. because our government of the people by the people and for the people cannot function without the people being involved. So when I learned that this would be an open seat I thought I should run lest I be hypocrite – How can I encourage others to get involved if I won’t get involved myself? Additionally, as a pastor, I have seen many times where families, individuals, and businesses were forced to make decisions that were not in their best interest because of government laws and regulations. It is my desire to change that so people are free to do what is best for them.

As for differences with my opponent – I am an advocate of school choice, he is a retired public school teacher. I oppose gambling, he doesn’t. He decided to retire several years ago and has now decided to do something, I have never retired but am still full of energy and passion to improve the culture and communities around me. He tends to focus on agriculture, which is important, but I see our district also needs to address issues in tourism, social services, entrepreneurship and small business, and more. Having lived in other parts of the state, in Indiana for a number of years, and even having traveled overseas, I have broader horizons and ideas of what works and what doesn’t than does a person who has spent their whole life in a roughly 4 or 5 county area.

6. What is your position on Medicaid expansion in the state?

I oppose Medicaid expansion in Missouri. It is not affordable unless we cut other things from the state budget, or significantly raise taxes, or both. It is also another step in the push for socialized medicine for everyone, which I also oppose.

WILLARD HALEY

I was raised in Pilot Grove, MO on a Dairy Farm, which I credit for instilling a strong work ethic and a passion for agriculture. I was active in church, 4-H, many sports, band, and in FFA where I served as the Chapter President and State FFA Vice President. I graduated in 1979 as my class Valedictorian and began attending the University of Missouri – Columbia.

I moved to the 58th District in 1983 upon graduating from Mizzou to teach Agriculture Education and be the FFA Advisor for Eldon High School. I graduated with BS Degrees in Agriculture Education and Agriculture Mechanization, later earning a MS Degree in Practical Arts and Career & Technical Education. I taught Agriculture for 25 years. The first year I taught, there were 39 total students in the Agriculture classes. The program rapidly expanded, adding a 2nd Agriculture Teacher in 1988, and a third in 1997 with enrollment reaching over 250 students.

In 2008, I left the classroom to become the Director of the Eldon Career Center, which serves high school students from the Stover, Versailles, Eldon, Tuscumbia, St. Elizabeth and Eugene schools. I retired from that position in 2015, having worked 32 years in Education. Since retirement, I have enjoyed working on the farm, substitute teaching, and being very involved in my church and community.

I have been married to my wife Jerri (Klein) for 36 years and live on a small farm in Eastern Morgan County. Jerri is a life-long resident of the 58th District as she was raised on a farm at Syracuse, MO. She is a retired Business Education Instructor for the Eldon School District. We have two children, two grandchildren, and are expecting our third grandchild in August.

1. What do you feel are the top 3 most challenging issues facing the General Assembly and how do you plan to address them?

The first challenging issue I foresee is working with decreased funds. With Covid-19, it is very likely we will have less revenue to work with and budget items will need to be reduced or eliminated. The budget battles will include such things as educational funding, a likely increased need for Medicaid funding, fighting the opioid epidemic, mental illness, etc. I hope to work with other legislators to achieve a fair solution to these budget concerns.

The second challenging issue is workforce development, job training, and attracting new job opportunities. Governor Parson has stated this is a priority for Missouri. My background as an instructor and administrator in career & technical education for 32 years and my experience serving as the president of our local Chamber of Commerce, has prepared me to work with our governor to address these concerns.

The third issue is infrastructure improvement, including roads, bridges, and rural broadband. We must do something about our infrastructure needs. We can’t keep kicking this can down the road. No one wants to increase property or income taxes or create toll roads, so we must examine other funding choices. We may need to revisit the possibility of increasing the gasoline tax.

2. Would you be in favor or opposed to a casino at the Lake of the Ozarks?

First, I believe it is unlikely one of the existing casinos in the state will close, making it possible to build one at the Lake of the Ozarks, which would be required since there is a limit on how many casinos can be in the state. If a situation would develop where building one at the Lake is allowed, I would be opposed. While the Lake of the Ozarks is always in need of economic development, I don’t believe this is what we need. I believe the over-all effect of having a casino at the Lake of the Ozarks would be harmful. Casinos often have a negative effect on home prices in the neighborhoods around them and attract more crime. I would rather concentrate on attracting other business developments to expand the local job market and economic development in our area.

3. In office, state elected officials serve on various committees. If elected, what committees would you serve on in the General Assembly to best represent your constituents?

To best represent the constituents of the 58th District, I would be interested in serving on Agriculture, Education, Workforce Development, Natural Resources, and Tourism Committees, & others of concern to our residents. I would be interested in serving on joint committees, special committees, and subcommittees relating to the above topics.

4. How do you best represent your constituents with opposing views?

I will best represent constituents with opposing views by listening to them. I know there are differences of opinion, but by being in touch with all constituents and being open-minded, I plan to carefully evaluate all issues. I intend to be very active in the 58th District and attend as many community, business, school, and church events as possible to get to know the people who live & work here.

Through this interaction with constituents, I hope to survey their interests and opinions, and represent them to the best of my ability.

5. What was the motivation for you to run for this office and what sets you apart as a candidate from your opponent?

I am running for State Representative to make a difference. I have been involved in many things through my 32-year career in the Eldon R-1 School District, through farming, and through my church & community involvement that have prepared me for this endeavor. I love being retired but I feel like God has been preparing me for this my whole life. I still have something to give and I do not want all of my experiences and accumulated knowledge to go unused. I want to be the voice of the constituents in the 58th District and represent them the best way possible. I promise to be available and to listen to their concerns and needs. It will not be what can they do for me, but rather, what can I do for them.

I have an advantage in being in tune with the concerns of our district as I have lived in the area included in the 58th District for over 37 years. I have a more diverse background in the areas that are of concern to our voters including workforce development, career training, agriculture, education, and business development & support.

6. What is your position on Medicaid expansion in the state?

Ultimately, it is going to be up to the voters to decide if we are going to expand Medicaid in Missouri. The initiative sounds good and it may very well pass. If it passes, we will have no choice but to fund this expansion, even if it places a hardship on the state’s budget. Yes, the federal government is committed to pay 90% of the costs of the people who would be added while the cost of the individuals currently on Medicaid in Missouri would not change, which should result in a net increase in our costs. There are too many unknowns in this proposal. The amendment states “…an unknown annual net fiscal impact by 2026 ranging from increased costs of at least $200 million to savings of $1 billion”.

There are too many unanswered questions regarding Medicaid expansion. I can’t support the possibility of expanding Medicaid at the cost of cutting other programs. We do not have the finances to fund the expansion without making cuts in areas such as Education, Highways, or other important programs.