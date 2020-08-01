Silver Dollar City has been named No. 1 Amusement Park, thanks to the 10Best/USAToday Readers' Choice Awards.

This is the third amusement-related award from USA Today readers, according to a news release from the park. The two previous awards go to the 2015 Guinness World Record-holding wooden roller coaster, Outlaw Run, which ranks in the Top 10 Best Roller Coaster poll at No. 10 and Buckshot Annie’s ranks as the No. 5 Best Restaurant.

The announcement comes as Silver Dollar City opened its newest ride, Mystic River Falls, which has a rotating four-platform, eight-story lift and waterfall drop.

“The roaring river experience, the adventure of the lift, the moments spent in the elevated channel and then the climax of the final drop combine to make this a unique experience only found at Silver Dollar City,” said Brad Thomas, president of Silver Dollar City Attractions, via a news release. “Mystic River Falls is a family thrill ride, and joins our strong roster of award-winning family fun rides – from our famed coasters Outlaw Run and Time Traveler to a “City” filled with legendary adventures for the entire family,” Thomas said.

Silver Dollar City was chosen as a nominee by a panel of amusement and theme park experts consisting of USA TODAY editors, 10Best.com editors and additional influencers from around the country.

“These awards highlight the world-class offerings at Silver Dollar City,” Thomas said. “Our guests come from all over America’s heartland. The Silver Dollar City team strives hard every day to ensure these families can escape the concerns and worries of today to enjoy our crafts, our rides, our food, our shows and festivals. We appreciate these guests for believing in us and supporting us for over 60 years, and certainly for voting for us in this poll.”

Moonlight Madness, presented by Humana, runs through Aug. 9 with park hours extended until 10 p.m. and fireworks nightly at Silver Dollar City. Call 800-831-4386 or visit www.silverdollarcity.com.