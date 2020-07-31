Adeline M. Herald, 62, of Fort Totten, ND, and Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Eventide Devils Lake Care Center.

Adeline M. Herald, 62, of Fort Totten, ND, and Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Eventide Devils Lake Care Center. Funeral Services for Adeline was held on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the Dakotah Baptist Church in Fort Totten with Pastor Paul Young officiating. Music will be provided by Carol Graywater and Sarah Young. Burial will be in St. Jerome’s Cemetery at a later date. Adeline Mary Ruby Herald was born on Nov. 4, 1957, the daughter of Ruby Herald. She grew up in the Fort Totten area and attended school at the Little Flower School in St. Michael, ND. With unwavering determination, Adeline received her GED, through classes at Little Hoop College. Adeline and Charles Murphy Lambert were the proud parents of sons Jeffrey S. Lambert and Charles Marcus Lambert. Adeline believed in hard work and being an honest, dependable and excellent employee where ever she worked. She worked for a few years in Des Moines, Iowa, in a convent nursing home. She loved caring for the Sisters and enjoyed listening to their stories and journeys as nuns. She worked for over ten years at Sioux Manufacturing until it closed and then went to work at the Spirit Lake Casino and Resort as a beverage server. She was a people person. Adeline never forgot a face and never forgot what beverage they preferred. She always made sure their cup or glass was full. She went out of her way to take care of anyone who crossed her path in life. After moving to Grand Forks, Adeline worked at the Alerus Center until her death. Adeline loved every job she had and frequently she was working more than one job at a time. She just loved people, she loved her co-workers, she loved everyone she came in contact with, she loved to be busy. Everyone that knew her, knew of her kindness, her concern for others and her loving, caring heart. When Adeline had some spare time, she enjoyed crocheting and knitting. Of course when going to the Casino she got to visit with family and friends and always enjoyed playing some KENO. She felt very fortunate to have a chance to see many concerts and shows while working at the Casino and the Alerus Center. Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, niece, cousin and dear friend will be so greatly missed by all whose lives she touched. Dear child of God, rest in the arms of Jesus. Adeline is survived by; her loving family - her sons, Charles Marcus Lambert, Grand Forks, and James Emil McKenzie, Detroit, Michigan; grandchildren, Shasteen Lee Lambert, Dondre Lambert, Dayton Jay Lambert and Jeffrey S. Lambert Jr.; sisters, Debra Herald, Fort Totten, and Cynthia (Kenny) Mann, Laughlin, Nevada; special cousin, Ronda McKay, Muscowpetung, Saskatchewan, Canada, who came to be with her family; and Courtney McKay, Grant (Handsome) McKay, Sandra McKay, Tia McKay and Evette (Gobby) Papequash and several nieces, nephews and other cousins. She was preceded in death by; her grandparents, Sarah and Emile Herald; her mother, Ruby; son, Jeffrey S. Lambert; foster mother, Faye Mitzel; sister and brother-in-law, Glenda and Gerald Lovejoy; brother, Harvey Herald; aunt, Ruth Monteith; uncles, William and Ronald Herald; and many other dear relatives.