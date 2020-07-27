Independence Police were investigating a pair of overnight homicides Monday morning and have made an arrest in one case.

Police have not released either victim’s identity.

The first incident happened late Sunday night. At about 10:30 a.m., police made a wellness check at a home in the 3600 block of South Greenwich Lane and found a person dead inside from apparent domestic violence.

Police say they quickly took someone into custody nearby and are not searching for any other subjects.

The second homicide happened in a shooting shortly after 1 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of a convenience store at the 12300 block of East U.S. 40 in southwest Independence, near Crysler Avenue.

Officers found two people shot – one pronounced dead at the scene. A second person was reported in stable but serious condition as of Monday morning, police said. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477, IPD tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.

The city has now had eight homicides this year.