SPRINGFIELD – And you thought national politics was weird.

A Republican primary race for a state Senate seat representing a wide swath of south central Missouri was in a bit of an uproar this week over an attack ad depicting two of the three candidates as "spineless."

In many ways, the ad from a political action committee backing Rep. Robert Ross, R-Yukon, is fairly standard for this time of the cycle.

The ad offers a list of allegations against Rep. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, and former Rep. Van Kelly, and then shows photos of their faces atop X-rays of skeletons with the backbones blacked out.

Where things have gone a little awry is with the positioning of the hand in the X-ray beneath Eslinger's head. It appears a finger is sticking out from the pelvic area, which some have taken for male genitalia on first glance.

Eslinger did not take kindly to the ad, calling it "bizarre and inappropriate."

"I am saddened my opponent, Robert Ross, would attempt to diminish my accomplishments and who I am by putting a photo of my face on top of a skeleton that included a depiction of a male appendage," she said in a statement. "I would welcome Rep. Ross refocusing his campaign on issues that matter to most voters like jobs, education, and healthcare rather than pornography."

Incumbent Sen. Mike Cunningham, R-Rogersville, who is term-limited and supporting Eslinger’s campaign to succeed him, also condemned Ross in an emailed statement.

"That a candidate would think it is okay to Photoshop a male appendage onto a woman who is running for office tells you everything you need to know about how broken our politics is," Cunningham said. "Robert Ross should apologize for this bizarre, despicable attack."

Neither Ross nor the allied political action committee responded to requests for comment Friday.

Primary day is Aug. 4.