Ruth J. Swanson, 88, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, blessed to be in their care and the care of Altru Hospice. Funeral Services were held at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, Devils Lake on Monday, July 20 at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Jim Paulson officiating. Burial was in the Devils Lake Cemetery. Ruth Jean Romdalvik, daughter of Harold and Ragna (Hersel) Romdalvik, was born on Dec. 1, 1931, in Starkweather, ND. She lived her entire life in the Lake Region, attending school at Graham's Island, Minnewaukan, ND, Fort Totten, ND and Devils Lake. Starting at age 15, Ruth was a nanny to Dr. John Fawcett’s little girl for a couple of years. Ruth also taught grade school in Eddie county. On March 4, 1950, was united in marriage to the love of her life, Leo G. Swanson, in Devils Lake. They made their home on land they purchased south of Devils Lake. They would live, work and raise their family at this home their entire life. In 1954, together they established Swansons Gravel, where she would do bookkeeping for the company until 2015, due to failing eyesight. Besides being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt, Ruth worked several years as a Nurses Assistant at General Hospital in Devils Lake, a Star Route Mail Carrier and a Certified Health Unit Coordinator at Mercy Hospital until her retirement in 2008. Ruth was an avid reader, especially medical books. She loved crocheting blankets and gardening, she was also an exceptional bowler, often receiving many certificates for high scores. Ruth loved holidays, family get-togethers and any chance to spend time with her family was important to her. She was so very proud of her family and enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren in their younger years. She would spend hours baking the best caramel rolls, buns and no one could deny her homemade doughnuts were absolutely delicious. Ruth always wanted to feed her family and anyone who entered her home. Ruth was an active member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church through the years. Ruth was a hard working woman with a good sense of humor who was well known for her feisty spirit. She loved to visit over a cup of coffee and cream with meal to share. She will be deeply missed by all her family and all that knew her. Ruth’s loving family include: her children, Leo Richard Swanson of Devils Lake, Gene Swanson and his wife, Lori of Devils Lake, and Patty and her husband Gene Bakken also of Devils Lake; grandchildren, Todd (Jessica) Swanson, Amy (fiancé, Dean Borstad) Lee all of Devils Lake, Ryan Swanson, Grafton, ND, Jason (Elise) Swanson, Jeremy (Lindsey) Swanson, Sandra Johnston, Melissa Johnston, Jade (Josh Dahm) Johnston all of Devils Lake, Jennifer Swanson, Starkweather, ND, Chris Bakken, Warren, MN and Coty (fiancé, Dave Geske) Bakken, Fargo, ND; great-grandchildren, Brandon (Anna) Swanson, Austin Lee, Brady Lee, Seth Lang, Presten Swanson, Carson and Cooper Dahm; great-great-grandchildren, Ben, Kyzer, Leo, Cahlen and Cashlynn; brother, Leland (Arlene) Romdalvik, Bradenton, FL; in-laws, Don Schell, Devils Lake and Viola Dionne, Fargo; several nieces, nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by; her parents, Harold and Ragna Romdalvik; husband, Leo Swanson; sisters, Donna Vilandre, Lorna Romdalvik and Lois Romdalvik; brothers, Jim, Harold, Gary, Marvin, Ronald and Russell Romdalvik; great-grandson, Coltan Swanson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Rudolph and Ethel Swanson; sisters-in-law, Leona Schell and Jane Romdalvik.