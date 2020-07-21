On July 20, the Chillicothe Police Department received 81 calls for service.

Press release for July 20

3:54 a.m., Officers received a report of a vehicle being driven in a careless manner on Washington Street near Missouri Highway 190. Officer was unable to locate reported vehicle.

8:05 a.m., Officer received a report of theft in the 10 block of East Jackson Street. Investigation continues.

8:09 a.m., Officers responded to an intrusion alarm at a business in the 600 block of North Washington Street. The alarm was found to be an accidental activation.

8:24 a.m., Officer spoke with a resident in the 1400 block of Lambert regarding a civil issue.

10:41 a.m., Officer assisted the Livingston County Children’s Division in the 1400 block of Alexander.

1:17 p.m., Officer responded to a two-vehicle accident in a business parking lot in the 1000 block of Graves. The parties involved in the accident exchanged proper information for insurance purposes.

4:01 p.m., Officer heard audible alarm at a business in the 800 block of South Washington Street. Officer advised the business was testing the alarm.

4:51 p.m., Officer received a report of fraud in the 1100 block of Locust Street. Victim reported accounts had been set up in victim’s name fraudulently.

6:15 p.m., Officer spoke with subject regarding harassment. Subject was advised of their options.

6:41 p.m., Officer spoke with subject in the 1300 block of North Washington Street regarding harassment at the subjects place of employment. Subject was advised of their options.

6:49 p.m., Officer received report of vehicle being driven in a careless manner near Springhill Road. Officer was unable to locate reported vehicle.

6:51 p.m., Officer removed debris from the roadway in the 1900 block of North Washington Street.

8:15 p.m., Officer received report of suspicious activity in the 400 block of Elm Street. No suspicious activity was located.

10:28 p.m., Officers received a call from Trenton Police Department regarding a possible suicidal subject in our jurisdiction. Officers located the person, who was in emotional distress. The person was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

