Croonin’ and Cruisin’ benefit show will be Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. in Roosevelt Park in Devils Lake, ND.

Croonin’ and Cruisin’ benefit show will be Tuesday, July 21 at 7 p.m. in Roosevelt Park in Devils Lake, ND.

Rick Senger will be singing the oldies and all funds raised will go to the family of Cody Holte, the Grand Forks Police Officer recently slain in the line of duty.

The possibility of rain is lurkin' and if that happens the event will be moved to the KC Club. The KC Club serves a meal from 5:00 to 7:00 Tuesday evenings so we could take advantage of that rather than pickin' up the chickin' or whatever you were planning to bring for your picnic in the park.



If it doesn't rain rain plan on eatin’ in the park about 6:00. Keepin' it simple by pickin’ up some chickin’ or packin’ a lunch and picnickin’ in the park prior to the show.

Classic Cars are invited to park on the grass that evening, too. (That's the Cruisin' portion of the evening)