





Audrain County Crisis Intervention Services had to cancel most of its fundraisers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A rummage sale held July 17 to aid the nonprofit exceeded its goal.

"We had an amazing amount of donations," ACCIS Volunteer Coordinator and Victim Advocate Kirsten Bledsoe, said. "We had an awesome turnout despite the heat."

Clothing, housewares and other items were spread out among tables at the First Presbyterian Church Parking lot to allow for social distancing.

"It turned out to be a really awesome fundraiser," she said.

Donations for the rummage sale filled a 26-foot UHaul from Hacienda Equipment Rental. State Farm Agent Nancy Baca covered the cost of the UHaul rental, along with a matching donation from the agency, Bledsoe said.

There likely were hundreds who came to look for deals at the sale, Bledsoe said.

"That would be a tough guess to make," she said with a laugh. "It was an amazing turnout. We had more than we expected, especially with the heat index in the triple digits. People braved the heat to help support us."

ACCIS works to "provide empowerment-based services to victims of domestic and sexual violence while working with our community partners to ensure safety and justice for all survivors," according to the organization’s mission statement.

While the temperatures were blazing, guests and volunteers did have at least one way to cool off — the Kona Ice Truck. It provided some frozen treats.

"I think that brought in a few extra folks," Bledsoe said.

Items that were not sold were donated to the Fulton Free Store and another similar organization in Fulton.

While ACCIS is not accepting items yet for a future rummage sale, the organization always is in need of cleaning supplies and paper goods for its shelter, office and transitional home, Bledsoe said.

To find out what items are needed, call ACCIS at 573-581-3835.

"We greatly appreciate anyone that considers us," Bledsoe said.