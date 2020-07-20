A Moberly man is facing a felony charge after allegedly using a paring knife to attack a person in his apartment Friday.

Tysen Harris, 26, was charged Friday with first-degree domestic assault, a class B felony.

Moberly police responded to a domestic assault report early Friday morning at Harris’ Franklin Street apartment. Officers saw the alleged victim on the second-story roof. Officers noticed lacerations on the alleged victim’s arm and eyebrow during an interview, both of which seemed recently inflicted, according to court documents.

While officers interviewed the alleged victim, another group of officers found Harris as he was leaving the apartment. The victim told police Harris had assaulted them by striking their head with his fist and cutting their forearm with a paring knife, according to court documents. Harris allegedly forced the victim to clean up blood on the floor.

The victim left the apartment, returning around 4 a.m. believing Harris had left. When the alleged victim entered the apartment, Harris came out of a closet he was hiding in and began another assault, according to court documents.

Harris allegedly put the knife from the earlier assault against the victim’s throat, but they were able to escape and reach the roof.

The alleged victim told police in court documents attacks by Harris were a regular occurrence. Officers noted a number of old injuries.

In an interview with police, Harris denied there was any physical altercation and said he did not know why the alleged victim had gone onto the roof. Officers noted in charging documents that Harris had blood smears and droplet on his pants.

While searching the apartment, officers seized a black paring knife with blood on it, a t-shirt and towel with blood on them, a large freezer bag containing four quarts of marijuana and scales and two blood samples from the bathroom and front entryway, the documents state.

Harris was taken into custody Friday morning at the Randolph County Jail on a $100,000 cash only bond. He was still in custody as of Monday afternoon. Notes from Randolph County Prosecuting Attorney Stephanie Luntsford indicate that Harris is danger to the community due to several assault convictions with the the past decade.

In 2013, Harris was convicted of felony assault with a deadly weapon. In 2014 and 2019, respectively, he was convicted of misdemeanor domestic assault and fourth-degree domestic assault. Those convictions stem from incidents in Faucett and St. Joseph.

As of Monday afternoon, a court date had not been set for Harris’ Randolph County case.

