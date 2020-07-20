Jackson County officials will host four mask giveaway events this week and next as they continue to distribute the supply of 100,000 from the State Emergency Management Agency.

One event is late next week in Independence.

Each household or car receives 10 free, disposable masks at the distribution events – available while supplies last.

Distribution times and locations are:

• 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church, 2310 E. Linwood Blvd., Kansas City.

• 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Woods Chapel United Methodist Church, 4725 N.E. Lakewood Way, Lee’s Summit.

• 9 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Grandview Amphitheater, 13501 Byars Road, Grandview.

• 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., July 30, Cable Dahmer Arena 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence.

Last week, officials handed out 15,000 masks at the Grain Valley Community Center.