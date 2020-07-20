Donald Roelofs, 74, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home.

Donald Roelofs, 74, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home. He was born November 5, 1945 to Harold & Cecil (Howard) Roelofs, both Minnesota natives, in Waupaca, Wisconsin. Don's love for photography began when his Dad and brother built a darkroom in their basement.

During the Vietnam war he served in the Air Force as a photographer stationed in Libya, North Africa. He received a Bachelor of Social Work from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. In l976, he and his future wife, Linda Berchem, opened their Old Time Photo Studio on the historical Bagnell Dam Strip in Lake Ozark, Missouri. That studio is still in operation. Don was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Spending time with his cats, watching the Green Bay Packers, and talking with people filled his time. He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his wife Linda; daughters Mary Van Houten (Jason) of Eldon, Missouri, and Laura Wilson (Leonard) of Lake Ozark, Missouri; son John Roelofs (Rosa Gaudino) of Nashville, Tennessee; brother Howard Roelofs (Josephine) of Albany, New York; sister Ann Brown (Craig) of Deforest, Wisconsin; grandchildren Brittany, Courtney, Ashley, Khloe, Luke, Piper and Kylie; sisters-in-law Jane Berchem (Henny Freer) of Newburgh, New York, Mary Lardinois (John) of Sobieski, Wisconsin, Liz Berchem (Paul, deceased) of Pulaski, Wisconsin; brothers-in-Law, Michael Berchem (Mary) of Santa Fe, New Mexico, John Berchem of Green Bay, Wisconsin; nieces and nephews; and numerous friends and relatives.

A Memorial Service will be held in the Fall due to the Covid situation. Memorial donations can be made in Don's name to Dogwood Animal Shelter.

