Camdenton Superintendent Tim Hadfield has confirmed students and staff being exposed to COVID while at summer school at Dogwood Elementary. He provided the following statement on the incident: "I can confirm students and staff where exposed to COVID while at summer school at Dogwood Elementary," Hadfield said. "We are following the guidance of local health authorities. Students and staff exposed are isolating or quarantining. We will sanitize the classrooms thoroughly and resume summer school on Monday. Fortunately, currently, all are healthy and doing well. We are continuing to move forward with plans to start the school year as normally as possible with appropriate safety precautions." More information will be shared as it is received. The Lake Sun has reached out to the Camden County Health Department for comment.