Sinks Pharmacy announced the launch of their new community focused program, “myBaby.” This program is aimed to better support expectant mothers and young families in the Rolla area through parenting education, breastfeeding support and a wide selection of products to assist the pregnant and breastfeeding mother.

“As our community continues to grow, we have ourselves experienced the lack of availability in products as well as resources to support and coach families through their parenting and breastfeeding journey. Our goal at Sinks Pharmacy is for myBaby to be a support system for these women before, during and after their pregnancies and throughout their breastfeeding journey,” says Jannel Flora, Director of Operations at Sinks Pharmacy.

Families can also enjoy a wide selection of products ranging from morning sickness remedies to breast pumps and replacement supplies and everything in between! Through the myBaby program, Sinks Pharmacy is also considering monthly educational classes and breastfeeding support groups in the future.

“We cannot wait to welcome the wonderful families in our area to shop, learn and grow with myBaby,” Flora says. “Our products are truly unique, specialty, high quality products to make parenting and breastfeeding easier and more fun!”

For more information contact either one of the Sinks Rolla locations or by visiting sinkspharmacy.com. More information is also on their Facebook page at facebook.com/sinkspharmacy.