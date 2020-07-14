The Fort Totten Little Theater not only has a new location for 2020, it has turned back the clock to the 1980s in its performance of Rock of Ages in the Roosevelt Park Elks Galleger Band Shell.

Opening night was Wednesday, July 8 and performances were also held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, Saturday, July 11 and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. Even a few in the conservative crowd at the Sunday afternoon performance were seen singing along with the familiar songs from artists like Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister, Steve Perry, Poison and Europe.

Wrapped around the “glam metal” music is a simple, “sweet, little” love story where the girl comes to the big city to become a famous actress, meets a boy, they fall in love, she cheats with the rock “god” who gets her fired from her job, so she turns to stripping and lap dancing to make ends meet. The characters are not so much punished for their sins, as by them!

Do they end up together in the end? What is up with Franz and his mummy? Will the Bourbon Room meet the wrecking ball? What ever happened to Rock God, Stacee Jaxx? If you want the answer to these questions and more, get your ticket for Rock of Ages at The Liquid Bean or by calling 662-8888.

Vocals for this show are amazing considering the difficulty of some of the music but it’s the dancing and staging that takes center stage, in this reviewer’s humble opinion.

Cast & crew Introducing Brett Olson (Drew), Emily Bibow (music director) and who are new to the FTLT. Local actors you will see in this show include Weslie Langton, Gavin Brown (set designer), Joel Elvrum, Charlie Craddock, Sean Clementich, Peter Foss (who also directed the show), Kelcee Ewert (choreographer and costumes), Brianne Langton, Weslie Langton, Phillip Maritato (media specialist), Matt Nelson, Sydney Nelson, and Sara Thompson. This list includes many veterans and many who are being seen for the first time on the FTLT stage.

The ensemble includes Emma Bennett, Cambree Blegen, Darcy Blegen, Anika Cavanaugh, Erin Clementich, Abbey Dahl, Brayden Gerhardt, Emma Hoover, Anna Janssen, Brynn Kroke, Gabrielle McLaurin, Grace Quam (dance captain), Isabelle Thompson, Sara Thompson and Brooke Wayman.

Sound and light technicians are Jeremy Eisenzimmer (sound), Glenn Crowe (lights) and Calder Nelson (music tech.).