One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Adair County on Tuesday, which brings the county to 109 total cases with 11 active. The Adair County Health Department also says more than 3,000 tests have been done in the county.

This new case belongs to a 27-year-old man whose infection is related to travel. He is the ninth person between 20-29 to test positive for the virus in Adair County since June 30.

With the ongoing increases in Macon County, a free clinic is being held on July 20 at the Macon County Fairgrounds. The Missouri National Guard of Macon County will be administering that clinic, which will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Any Missouri resident can register for the clinic, but they must register at health.mo.gov/communitytest or by calling 877-435-8411.

The Macon County Health Department updated its statistics on Monday night to say the county has 25 active cases.