On Friday, the State Historical Society of Missouri (SHSMO) announced 14 layoffs at its locations in Columbia, Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield.

"These layoffs are the result of budget restriction resulting from a decline in state revenue in FY 2020 and the anticipated decline for FY 2021," the organization stated in a news release announcing the layoffs.

Most of the layoffs were at the society’s Columbia headquarters. Eleven employees at the Center for Missouri Studies were let go.

Because of these reductions, hours will be different when the society’s six research centers reopen Aug. 4. The new hours will be 12:00-4:30 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, according to the release. The research centers will be open by appointment only, and guests will be required to wear masks.