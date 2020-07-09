



Dixie Collins of Mexico recently was elected to the Aging Best Board of Directors. She replaces Fred West also of Mexico, who is retiring from the board after 15 years.

Aging Best, formerly the Central Missouri Area Agency on Aging covers 19 counties in central Missouri, which includes 31 senior centers, which counts the Mexico Senior Center among them, a news release stated.

The board approves the agency budget, sets program priorities, approves the area plan and are the lead ambassadors for meeting the mission and vision in represented communities.

Collins has served on the Aging Best Advisory Council president for the past six years and has served as treasurer of the Meixco Senior Center for 10.

"Fred enlisted the best possible person in Ms. Collins to step in and represent Audrain County and Aging Best," CEO Rebecca Nowlin said in the release.