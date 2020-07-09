During the month of June 2020, the sheriff's office along with the prosecutor's office were investigating crimes related to child pornography, statutory sodomy, and child molestation. As a result, two suspects were located and arrested.

Press Release:

Jessica A McMannamy age 26 of Montreal was charged with:

2x Felony counts Statutory Sodomy,

2x Felony counts Child Molestation

1x Felony count Sexual Exploitation of a Minor

1x Felony count Possession of Child Pornography

1x Felony Tampering with Evidence

She also had a Capias fail to appear warrant out of Camden County for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Mathew L McMannamy age 34 of Montreal was charged with:

2x Felony Counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child

2x Felony Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance

1x Tampering with Evidence

Jessica McMannamy is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility on no bond.

Mathew McMannamy is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility on $500,000.00 surety bond.