American Red Cross is holding a mobile blood drive at Lowe's in Rolla.

Residents can donate blood from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 24 at Lowe’s, located at 2300 N. Bishop Ave.

Donors must have proof of age to ensure they meet the minimum age requirements and present a primary form of ID or two secondary forms of ID.

To schedule an appointment, residents can call 1-800-733-2767 or visit RedcrossBlood.org and enter: RollaMO.

To donate blood, residents should be in good general health and feeling well and should not have donated blood in the last 56 days.