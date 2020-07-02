Plans for the 4th of July celebration at Stump Lake (North Dakota) begin with Taco Thursday, featuring fry bread tacos, at the Stump Lake Café July 2 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Friday, July 3 there’s a steak fry at the Stump Lake Café from 5 to 9 p.m., then bar bingo at 9 a.m. and fireworks at the Stump Lake Village at dusk.

Saturday there will be a Golf Cart Parade at 1 p.m. with root beer floats following the parade at the Café.

Kids games begin behind the Café at about 2:30 p.m. and there will be fireworks on the Point at dusk.

The Café regular hours are Thursdays 5 to 9 p.m., Fridays 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.