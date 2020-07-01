Items for the Community Calendar may be emailed to nmelton@examiner.net or mailed to: The Examiner, 410 S. Liberty St., Independence, MO 64050, attention Nancy Melton. Also, check the calendar online at examiner.net.

NOTE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be changes in the schedules of any of these programs. Be sure to make phone contact or double check the website for each of these events.

TODAY

The Sermon Center, 201 N. Dodgion Avenue, (816) 325-7370. Hours are 6 a.m. through 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 6 a.m. through 5 p.m., Friday; and 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Saturdays. The Sermon Center is reopening today, with restrictions intended to prevent transmission of COVID-19. Accordingly, the workout rooms will be open only for members and the shower and locker rooms will be closed at this time. All persons entering the building will be required to check in at the front desk. Persons participating in exercise classes will need to be 12 feet away from other participants.

The Sermon Center classes scheduled for today include:

• Zumba AM, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A fusion of Latin and international music and dance themes. This class will be held Wednesdays and Fridays from July 1 through Aug. 5. The full session costs $24; a drop-in class costs $3.

• Noon Yoga, 12 noon to 12:45 p.m. This class focuses on strengthening and toning. Bring a mat and water. This class will be held Mondays and Wednesdays from July 1 through Aug. 5. The full session costs $24 while a drop-in class costs $3.

• Extreme Boot Camp, 5:10 to 6 p.m. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. The classes will be held from July 1 through Aug. 4. The full session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop-in session.

• Zumba Toning, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Combining Zumba with sculpting dance moves using light hand weights. These classes are offered on Monday and Wednesdays from July 1 through Aug. 3. A Saturday class will also begin on July 11. The cost will be $28 for the full session or $3.50 for drop in sessions. Saturdays only will cost $12 for the session.

The Truman Memorial Building, 416 W. Maple Ave., 816-325-7843. This building is reopening July 1 under conditions similar to those at the Sermon Center. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Thursday. The classes scheduled for today include:

• Intermediate Tap, 11 to 11:45 a.m. Approval of the instructor is required for participation in this class. This class will run from July 1 through Aug. 5 and will provide instructions in tap dancing routines, warm ups and occasional performances. The cost for the full session is $20 (4 weeks) or $25 (5 weeks).

• Barre Fusion, 6:15 to 7 p.m. This class combines ballet and dance techniques, yoga postures, strength exercises and cardio. This class will run from July 1 through August 3. The cost is $24 for the full session or $3 per droop-in session.

The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday; and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and recently announced requirements for masks, there may be changes in the classes. Currently, the following class is scheduled for today:

• Senior Fitness Classes, 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

George Owens Nature Center, 1601 S. Speck Road, Independence,(816) 325-7115. The buildings are closed, but trails are open. Beginning July 1, the lodge will be open to rentals only. Dewitt is scheduled to reopen on July 1 for up to 32 people.

Burr Oak Woods Conservation Nature Center, 1401 NW Park Rd., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. The buildings are closed but trails are open.

Independence Parks and Recreation current status:

• Independence ball fields are open but the number of persons present (including players, coaches and spectators) is limited to 30. Also, there must be 30 minutes between separate practice sessions.

• Independence skate parks: These are open but only one skater may be using each skate component at a time.

• Independence sports courts (tennis and pickleball) have been open to singles play only. As of July 1, however, doubles play will be allowed.

• Independence basketball courts will not open until Independence reaches Phase 3 of the COVID-19 reopening plan.

Independence and Blue Springs playgrounds and splash pads remain closed due to COVID-19 regulations in Jackson County.

THURSDAY

Sermon Center classes include:

• Body Blast, 6:15 to 7 a.m., offers a full body workout using weights to build muscular strength and endurance. Bring a mat. This class will run from July 2 through Aug. 4. The cost for the entire session is $24 or $3 for each drop-in visit.

• Yoga Sculpt, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., provides basic Pilates and yoga movements with light weights. Bring a mat and water. This class session will run from July 2 to Aug. 4. The cost will be $28 for the session or $3.50 for a drop-in class.

• Ladies that Life, 11 to 11:45 a.m., offers a small group teaching women proper lifting techniques using machines and free weights. This class will continue for one month with the cost for the full session being $55 and the cost for a drop-in visit being $3.50.

• Extreme Boot Camp, 5:10 to 6 p.m. Fast-paced program which will provide whole body benefits. Choose high or low intensity. This program is available on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The classes will be held from July 1 through Aug. 4. The full session costs $36 (3 days per week) or $24 (2 days per week) or $3 for a drop in session.

• Yoga, 6 to 7 p.m., offers yoga for persons from beginners to experienced. This class will providing toning, strengthening, meditation and relaxation. Bring a yoga mat and water. Arrive at least five minutes early. The cost for the full session will be $24 or $3 for a drop-in visit.

• Tai Chi Chuan, The Essentials, 7:15 to 8:15 p.m. This class teaches Tai Chi movements. The cost is $20 for four weeks of classes or $25 for five weeks. A drop-in visit will cost $5.

• Kaero Kickboxing, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. This program includes an intense cardio workout, punching bag routines and core conditioning. Bring water and a mat. One month of classes costs $28 and a drop-in session costs $3.50.

The Grain Valley Community Center, 713 S. Main St., 816-847-6200 or 816-847-6230 offers two classes on Thursdays. Be sure to call the Community Center as new mask regulations may result in changes of schedule.

• Senior Line Dance lesions, 9 to 11 a.m. This class is held at the Community Center.

• Pickleball, 1 to 3 p.m. This class is held at the Community Center.

ONGOING EVENTS

1859 Jail and Marshall’s Home, 217 N. Main, (816) 252-1892. This museum is open for tours, but only by reservation. Reservations may be made by calling the facility.

CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Bingham-Waggoner Mansion and Estate: 313 W. Pacific, Independence. The estate is closed until further notice.

Community of Christ International Headquarters: The Auditorium is at 101 W. Walnut Ave.; the Temple is at 201 S. River Blvd. Both buildings are closed until further notice. Call 816-831-1000, ext. 3030 or visit www.CofChrist.org for more information.

Harry S. Truman Office and Courtroom: The courthouse is not open for tours of the Office and Courtroom. Call 816-252-7454 for further information.

National Frontier Trails Museum: 318 W. Pacific Ave. 816-325-7575.

Public Skate: Cable-Dahmer Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence. Public skating is closed until further notice.

Truman Home: The Truman Home is closed until further notice. Call 816-254-9929 inquire as to when tours will be available.

Vaile Mansion: 1500 N. Liberty, Independence. The mansion is closed until further notice.