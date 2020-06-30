The Mighty Thomas Carnival will be in Devils Lake July 1 - 5.
They've taken over much of the City Plaza parking lot setting up for Wednesday's opening.
It's a summertime tradition that continues in spite of COVID-19 and social distancing.
What's your favorite part of the carnival?
The thrilling rides?
The games of skill and chance?
The cotton candy and corn dogs?The hours of the carnival are:
Wednesday July 1: 5-11 p.m.
Thursday July 2: 3-11 p.m.
Friday July 3: 1-11 p.m.
Saturday July 4: 1-11 p.m.
Sunday July 5: 1-9 p.m.