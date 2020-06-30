The Mighty Thomas Carnival will be in Devils Lake July 1 - 5.

They've taken over much of the City Plaza parking lot setting up for Wednesday's opening.

It's a summertime tradition that continues in spite of COVID-19 and social distancing.

What's your favorite part of the carnival?

The thrilling rides?

The games of skill and chance?

The cotton candy and corn dogs?

The hours of the carnival are:Wednesday July 1: 5-11 p.m.Thursday July 2: 3-11 p.m.Friday July 3: 1-11 p.m.Saturday July 4: 1-11 p.m.Sunday July 5: 1-9 p.m.