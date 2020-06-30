Wednesday, June 17
• 1000 block of Sandy Lane – property damage
• 400 block of NE Wolf Creek Drive – parking complaint
• Trisha and Crestview – parking complaint
• 700 block of Main Street – found property
• 1400 block of Maple – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 block of Creekridge – ATVs on roadway
Thursday, June 18
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen assist
• Tisha and Crestview – parking complaint
• 1400 block of Olympia – alarm
• 1200 block of Phelps Court – civil stand-by
• 1300 block of Graystone Circle – citizen contact
• 2100 block of NW Sweetgum – check the well being
• 700 block of Main Street – disturbance
• 1400 block of Willow – disturbance
• 1400 block of Willow – trespassing
• 600 block of Albatross – check the well being
• 1400 block of Olympia – alarm
Friday, June 19
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 600 Route BB – property damage
• 1300 block of Graystone Circle – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• 700 block of Main Street – citizen contact
• Valley Woods and Long – found property
• 900 block of Willow Drive – citizen contact
• 700 block of Squire Court – alarm
• 1200 block of Phelps Court – civil stand-by
• 400 block of Rust Court – alarm
• 200 block of Barr Road – motor vehicle theft
• 900 block of Long – suspicious vehicle
• 800 block of Cedar Lane – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 2100 block of Dillingham – area check
• 2200 block of Eagle Ridge – area check
• 200 block of Broadway – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – citizen contact
• 1000 block of Shorthorn – citizen contact
• 800 block of Country Hill – fireworks
Saturday, June 20
• 300 block of Front St – citizen contact
• 900 block of Redbud – motor vehicle theft
• 300 block of Old U.S. 40 – citizen contact
• Main Street and Jefferson – area check
• 1900 block of Hackberry Court – motor vehicle theft
• 800 block of Poplar Court – motor vehicle theft
• 2100 block of Hedgewood – motor vehicle theft
• 200 block of Gregg – disturbance
• 100 block of Cooper – agency assist (Buckner Police Department)
• 1200 block of R.D. Mize Road – citizen contact
• 700 block of Misty Glen – noise complaint
• I-70 and Main Street – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• Michae and Willow Drive – suspicious vehicle
• Persimmon and Rosewood – fireworks
• 800 block of San-Kar – citizen contact
• Phelps Court and Woodbury – area check
• Pecan and Cedar – motor vehicle theft
• 1300 block of Hilltop Lane – suspicious activity
• 900 block of Long Drive – stolen vehicle
Sunday, June 21
• Route BB and Rock Creek – animal at large
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 100 block of Old U.S. 40 – open door
• R.D. Mize Road and Barr Road – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 800 block of Thieme – check the well being
• Route BB and Duncan Road – agency assist (Missouri State Highway Patrol)
• 1200 block of Sawgrass – suspicious persons
• 1300 block of Jefferson – alarm
• 700 block of Main St – suspicious person
• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – stealing
• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – suspicious person
• 200 block of Gregg – "careless and imprudent" driver
• 1200 block of Buckner-Tarsney Road – suspicious person
• 1200 block of Golfview Drive – suspicious person
• 110 Cross Creek Lane – fireworks
• 1100 block of McQuerry Road – suspicious person
• 700 block of Main Street – suspicious person
• 100 block of Sunny Lane – agency assist (Central Jackson County Fire Protection District)
• 100 block of OOIDA – suspicious person
Monday, June 22
• R.D. Mize Road and Route BB – "careless and imprudent" driver
• 200 block of Whitney – 911 hang-up
• 1000 block of Hickory Court – suspicious vehicle
• 1500 block of NW Nolan – burglary
• 1500 block of Nicholas – citizen contact
• 2000 block of NW Hedgewood – citizen contact
• Stone Brook and Cross Creek – suspicious juveniles
• 400 block of Rock Creek – citizen contact
• 400 block of Main Street – suspicious persons
• 300 block of Rock Creek Lane – repossessed vehicle
• 1500 block of Nolan – found property
• 1000 block of Dogwood – agency assist (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
• Jensen and Hoot Owl – animal at large
Tuesday, June 23
• 1300 block of Cottonwood – alarm
• 700 block of Main St – citizen contact
• 200 block of Main St – stealing
• 600 block of Yennie – check the well being
• West city limits – agency assist (Blue Springs Police Department)
• 500 block of Shorthorn – citizen contact
• 900 block of Stonebrook – stealing
• 300 block of Rock Creek – citizen assist
• East city limits – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• 1500 block of Nolan – property damage
• 700 block of Main Street – warrant confirmation
• Hilltop and Eagle Ridge – parking complaint
• 1100 block of Prairie Lane – agency assist (Oak Grove Police Department)
• 1200 block of Sawgrass – nuisance animal
• 1400 block of Hilltop Lane – suspicious activity
• Green and Long – suspicious vehicle