A vacancy created by the resignation of the president of the board of the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, will mean the two remaining members will be appointing the third member.

A vacancy created by the resignation of the president of the board of the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, will mean the two remaining members will be appointing the third member.

According to information provided by the district, the board met in an emergency session late last week to accept the resignation of Brian Laymen, who had been serving as president of the fire district. The district was notified of the resignation on June 18. Layman cited his moving out of the District as the reason for his resignation. The resignation was effective immediately.

The board held an emergency meeting on June 24 to formally accept the resignation. The next meeting will be July 20. At the July meeting the Board will discuss how to proceed with filling the vacant seat. Under RsMO 321.200.2 – Any vacancy on the board shall be filled by the remaining elected members of the board, except when less than two elected members remain on the board any vacancy shall be filled by the circuit court of the county in which all or a majority of the district lies. The appointee or appointees shall act until the next biennial election at which a director or directors are elected to serve the remainder of the unexpired term. The remaining board members, Dill and Bob Hemen, will select a member of the community to fill the vacant seat until the April 2022 election. Dill and Hemen have often been at odds over fire district policies and staffing. Hemen, at one time, prior to the most recent election challenged Dill's appointment to the board. Layman’s seat would have been up in the April 2024 election, however due to his resignation, the district will be required to hold an election for the seat in April 2022 and that election will be for two years to complete the term. In April of 2024, that seat will revert back to a six-year term.