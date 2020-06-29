The Nelson County Historical Society is excited to announce that Gordy “Crazy Fingers” Lindquist will be performing his wonderful and fun piano show at Stump Lake Village, July 3, 2020, at 7 p.m.

The Show will be held outdoors in our beautiful gazebo due to Covid-19. Please bring your lawn chair and observe social distancing.

Gordy Lindquist was born in 1937 near Max, ND, and spent 47 years teaching music education. He began playing piano at age 5, studied with Edna Bohnet in Max and was always grateful to her for her excellent early piano training. The piano became his best friend and opened up opportunities of a lifetime. The 4-H Program helped Gordy gain self-confidence through participation in Talent Shows.

His first ever solo performed in public was The Funny Little Bunny in 1948 at the Max School PTA Meeting!

Gordy has performed throughout Norway, has performed with entertainers such as Myron Floren and Bob Hope and gained exposure that has opened doors to numerous other engagements in the US and Canada. He has performed at the Minot Norsk Hostfest for 35 consecutive years! He was inducted into the Dakota Musician’s Hall of Fame on May 10, 2019 in Aberdeen, SD.

Gordy believes music is the great healer and truly is the international language. Music enlightens us when we are happy and helps us when we are sad. Music gives soul to the Universe, life to everything, soothes the mind, and creates happiness. Add a large dose of comedy to this magical piano show, and you will be highly entertained!

Please join us for this great event. A free will offering will be taken. and ice cream treats and bottled water will be served.

This event will be followed by the spectacular Nelson County fireworks show, again put on by “Dale & Caleb”, at dusk. Fireworks are sponsored by Nelson County, Farmers Union Oil of Devils Lake, and Starr Fireworks. Stump Lake Village is located 10 miles north of Pekin, ND or 10 miles south of Lakota, ND at the edge of beautiful Nelson County Stump Lake Park.