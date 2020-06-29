The Missouri Department of Transportation has announced plans to ramp up work beginning Monday on the area known as Mineola Hill on Interstate 70 in Montgomery County.

In a news release the department wrote beginning Monday crews will begin setting up traffic control, clearing land and construction erosion control. The work, when completed, will add a third lane to both east and westbound lanes in the area of the hill, one of the steepest along the interstate in Missouri.

Construction is expected to be completed by next fall at an estimated cost of about $15.8 million, according to the release.