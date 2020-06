The sidewalk on the north side of East Broadway between College Avenue and Ripley Street in Columbia will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. Monday for driveway replacement.

The city wrote in a news release the work is scheduled to be completed by 5 p.m. Friday. Pedestrians should use the sidewalk on the south side of East Broadway.

The city asks pedestrians and motorists to use caution in the area and inclement weather could cause a delay.