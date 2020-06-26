The Devils Lake Tourism Department will be hosting a virtual fishing contest on Saturday, June 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

You can participate from wherever you are fishing and have a chance to win prizes!

“With the cancellation of the Chamber Walleye Tournament, we looked for a way to provide some fun on the water and still be able to abide by the social distancing guidelines set forth,” Suzie Kenner, Tourism Director stated. “This is a great way to still get out on the water, enjoy the day with family or a friend, and have a chance to win some really great prizes.”

The five categories for entry are easy and fun: 1. Biggest Fish – Sponsored by Bobcat of Devils Lake

2. Ugliest Fish – Sponsored Devils Lake Tourism

3.Best-dressed angler – Sponsored by Newby’s Ace Hardware

4. Parent/Child Duo – Sponsored by Woodland Marine

5. Out of Town Fishing but Why You Are Missing Devils Lake this weekend – Sponsored by Cobblestone Hotel & Suites

You can post in one category, or post in all of them!

How to Enter the Virtual Fishing Contest: There are three easy steps to enter: Catch a fish on Saturday, June 27. Post a public picture on your Facebook page with the hashtag #DevilsLakeVirtualFishingContest before 8 p.m. on Saturday. In the picture, hold a sign with the date and time the fish was caught (or use a Snapchat filter) AND the category you wish to enter it into. To make a Facebook photo public on your phone, upload the photo and then look for the gray button that says “Friends.” Click it to change the privacy settings to Public.

Suzie states, “An easy way to provide a date and time stamp is to take the picture through snapchat using the date and time filter, save it to your camera roll, and then post that picture.”

Winners will be announced on the Visit Devils Lake Facebook Page on Monday, June 29th. The prizes will be drawn as random drawings for each of the categories.

What You Can Win! Bobcat of Devils Lake – ½ day rental of equipment ($150 value), weed eater & hoodie Cobblestone Hotel & Suites – 1- night stay + pizza and drinks Devils Lake Tourism – 1 full day guided trip from a guide of your choice (listed in the 2020 Visitor Guide) for two people – to be used in either 2020 or 2021 Newby’s Ace Hardware – Costa Sunglasses & Newby’s Sweatshirt Woodland Marine – Rod/Reel Combo and Life Jacket Combo